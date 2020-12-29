A Thousand Years Of Devotion: 5 Reasons To Watch C-Drama “Love And Redemption”

Starring Yuan Bing Yan (“The Mystic 9,” “Ever Evening“) and Cheng Yi (“The Misplaced Tomb 2,” “The Promise of Chang’An“), “Love and Redemption” is an epic love story about Xuan Ji, a younger lady born with out her six senses, and Si Feng, a younger man cursed by no means to fall in love. This drama was one of many greatest successes of the 12 months. Listed here are simply 5 the explanation why you must try this wonderful addition to the Xianxia style!

Warning: minor spoilers for the drama beneath.

High tier performing

With 10 lifetimes and a plethora of heart-wrenching feelings, each Cheng Yi and Yuan Bing Yan have loads of character improvement to painting, they usually by no means disappoint. However whereas each leads are unbelievable, the reality is that each single actor manages to embody their character by a wide selection of expressions which might be uniquely their very own. Actor Bai Shu, amongst others, actually stands out because the cantankerous Flying Snake, Teng She. Each considered one of his scenes brings some much-needed hilarity into the combination.

Good manufacturing worth

C-drama connoisseurs know that particular results are sometimes of… questionable high quality, particularly on the subject of Xianxia and Wuxia dramas, which function many legendary creatures, legendary locations, and magical strategies. “Love and Redemption” places plenty of effort into its CGI, and it actually reveals, particularly when mixed with some notably epic music. It options among the finest battle scenes ever seen in Dramaland.

(*5*)

The cutest couple

It might be a battle for them (and for us) to get there, however Si Feng (Cheng Yi) and Xuan Ji’s (Yuan Bing Yan) loving moments will go away you melting in your seat. Whether or not it’s Si Feng’s playful disposition or Xuan Ji’s sunny smile, be able to coo at one of many cutest drama {couples} this 12 months. They love one another a lot, you simply can’t assist however root for them and yell on the different characters who’re making an attempt to maintain them aside. Go away them alone, individuals! They should be joyful collectively!

Badassery to the max

If you happen to’re on the lookout for a robust feminine protagonist with plenty of development, “Love and Redemption” is unquestionably for you. Over the course of the present, Xuan Ji goes by lots and grows from being a delicate, carefree woman into a robust younger lady. Even higher, she’s by no means afraid of standing up for herself, and extra importantly, her mates. And she doesn’t let her seniors order her round if she thinks they’re within the improper, which is a valuable and nonetheless too uncommon attribute for a feminine protagonist to have.

Si Feng

Cheng Yi does an unbelievable job portraying Si Feng, the male lead of “Love and Redemption.” His performing expertise really shines in each scenario. However on prime of this, his character can be the most effective man in the world. Si Feng is devoted, loyal, good, playful, and all the things else you might have considered trying. Merely put, it’s not possible to not adore him, particularly when he serves some long-needed, very satisfying tea concerning males and their expectations of ladies.

“If you wish to kill somebody as a result of she didn’t provide the reply you wished, nobody will love you, and also you don’t deserve love.”

With an elaborate storyline, many attention-grabbing characters and among the most lovely manufacturing worth, “Love and Redemption” is a fascinating addition to the Xianxia style.

