A threatened journalist analyzes escaping from Paraguay after the murder of his colleague Humberto Coronel

The Paraguayan journalist Gustavo Baez He assured this Wednesday that he is analyzing the possibility of leaving the country with his family, after the murder of his colleague and co-worker, Humberto Coronelvictim of an unknown person who shot him in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, bordering Brazil.

“The family position is clear, it is to leave the country, not the city,” Báez admitted in an interview with the radio. ABC Cardinalone day after an unknown person opened fire on Coronel as he was leaving Radio Amambay, owned by the family of the murdered mayor of that town, José Carlos Acevedo.

Báez and Coronel were the targets of a threat last June.

At that time, the communicator reported, He found a red sign with a threatening message written in Portuguese on the doorstep of his house.according to images broadcast on Tuesday by local media after Coronel’s death.

As a result of the message, Báez assured that he had to circumvent a “bureaucratic process” and “knock on doors in various state institutions” to obtain police custody.

The journalist, whose program began at 1:30 p.m. (local time), five minutes after the end of the space directed by Coronel, commented that yesterday, Tuesday, he was late leaving, so he was at home at the time of the attack.

“I received the information that Humberto was attacked in front of the station. At that time, my wife did not let me go out, and my relatives called me, asking me not to leave the house, because I wanted to go to the station,” he said.

This Wednesday, local media broadcast alleged harassing messages sent, via Facebook, to the station hours after the attack.

Asked about the first investigations, the deputy commander of the National Police, Baldomero Jorge, told Radio Monumental that they do not rule out that the journalist’s death was related to his work.

In addition, he considered as “another important element” that the threats received by the communicators occurred days after the death of Acevedo, who was shot by unknown individuals on a street in that town.

“These two communicators work in the family business. They are very close, so to speak. They are from the first ring of the Acevedo family, they work in the media and more in other aspects of the family business. (…) The family has several business edges and these people are very close” to it, he said.

In that sense, he admitted that they manage, among other theories, that yesterday’s attack could be “a kind of continuation of the attacks on the Acevedo family.”

In October 2021, Haylee Acevedodaughter of the then governor of Amambay and brother of the deceased mayor, Ronald Acevedo, died in an attack in Pedro Juan Caballero in which three other people also lost their lives.

After the death of their colleague, delegates from the Paraguayan Union of Journalists (SPP) met with the Minister of the Interior, Federico González, and the Commander of the National Police, Gilberto Fleitas, among other authorities.

“This is a crime that is the responsibility of the State’s inaction,” Santiago Ortiz, from the SPP, told reporters.

And despite acknowledging the “good will” of the government delegates, he considered that “investment and real protection and care for journalists and freedom of expression” are lacking.

“When a crime committed by a journalist goes unpunished, as most cases in Pedro Juan have, what is being said to organized crime is: ‘Keep killing, if nothing happens at all, no one pays.’ Hopefully that will change,” he said.

