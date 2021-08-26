A Thursday Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Poster | Songs | Unencumber Date

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
A Thursday Movie (2021): Cast | Trailer | Poster | Songs | Release Date
A Thursday Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Poster | Songs | Unencumber Date
A Thursday Movie (2021): Cast | Trailer | Poster | Songs | Release Date
A Thursday Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Poster | Songs | Unencumber Date

A Thursday is probably the most awaited mystery drama from the path of Behzad Khambata. It options Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. It’s produced by way of Ronnie Screwvala. The movie is touted to be a mystery tale, an impossible tournament that occurs on a Thursday. Yami performs the position of a college instructor, Whilst Neha Dupia performs the girl cop. The movie shall be launched quickly in theatres.

A Thursday Film Main points

Director Behzad Khambata
Manufacturer Ronnie Screwvala
Style Mystery Drama
Solid Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia
Cinematographer But to be up to date
Editor But to be up to date
Song But to be up to date
Manufacturing Corporate RSVP Films
Unencumber date 2021
Language Hindi

A Thursday Solid

Right here’s your entire forged checklist of the impending Hindi film A Thursday,

  • Yami Gautam
  • Neha Dhupia
  • Atul Kulkarni
  • Maya Sarao
  • Dimple Kapadia

A Thursday Trailer

The exciting trailer from the A Thursday film shall be up to date.

A Thursday Songs

The songs and tracks for the A Thursday film shall be launched quickly.

Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here