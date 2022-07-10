A Toy Story-style shooter with toys: this is Hypercharge, the game that causes a sensation on networks

The Digital Cybercherries title was already released on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2020, but has now gone viral on Twitter.

It’s not very often that an indie goes viral on social media, but the Digital Cybercherries team has managed to do it with Hypercharge: Unboxed, a game that brings action figures to the shooter genre with a really fun proposal. The title was released in PC y Nintendo Switch back in 2020, but it is now that, after announcing a future landing on Xbox, it has gone on to be on everyone’s lips.

And it is not for less: the brief gameplay posted on Twitter allows us to glimpse a small part of what Hypercharge offers through a confrontation in a toy store. Although the video only lasts 8 seconds, it is more than enough for users to express their interest in the game in a massive way, since the tweet has already achieved 30.700 likes and over 7.800 ‘RT’.

This is not all, since the official Hypercharge account on Twitter also has announced an unprecedented growth in the interactions of other social networks. Because the Twitter video has been viewed more than 14 million timesbut Hypercharge has also caused a sensation in Instagram, TikTok and Steamwhere it has become one of the most purchased games.

As you can already imagine, Hypercharge invites us to participate in games starring action figures in settings such as rooms, bathrooms, corridors and toy stores. Count with one cooperative way for up to 4 players and various game modes classics in the genre, such as a simple PvP, games in which we must defend an area and a survival mode that will be integrated in the future.

Although these situations are rare, it is not the first time that we see how an indie game achieve overnight success. This is the case of Among Us, which caught the attention of the most powerful streamers of the moment and, as a result, saw its number of players grow to levels never seen before. That is why we have included it in our special with 10 very profitable indie video games thanks to its resounding and unexpected success.

