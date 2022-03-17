A tribute to wrestling with role-playing touches: this is WrestleQuest, with a launch window and trailer

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games have featured their game in the latest [email protected] stream.

Lovers of the indie scene have been waiting for several days for the [email protected] Showcase, the Xbox event dedicated to the development of independent video games. In the midst of a great wave of titles that will reach the company’s platforms, we have had a title that pays tribute to the wrestling through an artistic style of pixel-art and the most curious mechanics: WrestleQuest.

WrestleQuest will launch in the summer of 2022Created from a collaboration between Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Gamesthis game is scheduled for release in summer 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. As you can see in its trailer, presented during the Xbox direct, we are facing an adventure full of recognizable figures from the world of wrestling.

“WrestleQuest captures the spirit and passion of wrestling through the lens of a wrestling experience. unforgettable role play“, explains James Deighan, founder of Mega Cat Studios. After all, his proposal unites this fierce environment with role-playing mechanics, so the battles translate into classics turn-based combat that combine real-time action with tactical options.

In this way, the players will be able to advance throughout an adventure in which we will find emblematic personalities of wrestling with full license. Which adds up to a myriad of side quests, bonus content and other features that we will discover next summer.

More about: WrestleQuest, [email protected], Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games.