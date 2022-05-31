A troll account announces Bloodborne for PS5 and PC: this is the hoax that almost stopped our hearts

Even though it’s only been a few minutes since it was posted, this tweet is already gaining user traffic.

There are people who he just wants to watch the world burn. We have been waiting for many months for some news related to the arrival of Bloodborne for PC; a dream that has been reinforced thanks to PlayStation’s attempts to bring some of its IP to computers. Seeing this situation, we are not surprised to find trolls that play with our feelings to the point of almost stopping our hearts, just as it happened a few minutes ago.

The hoax already accumulates more than 1,750 RT, 2,700 likes and almost 500 responsesThose of you who have been around for a while will know Nibel, a tweeter who we quote frequently for his speed when it comes to know and transmit news related to the video game sector. Well, it seems that an anonymous person has decided to create a False account of this user and has published one of the most anticipated data by the community: PlayStation would have officially announced Bloodborne for PC y PS5something that has been accompanied by a link to the company’s official blog.

Although in the writing of 3DJuegos we have not been slow to get excited, a simple click has destroyed our illusion. After all, the link posted by the fake account takes us to an article from 2015 in which some of the benefits of Bloodborne are listed. This could remain as a simple anecdote that does not deserve its own news, but we must do the right thing and warn that this tweet it’s nothing more than a hoax.

Why do we dedicate ourselves to denying this? At the time of writing this news, only 23 minutes have passed since the publication of this false data. Enough time for me to accumulate more than 1,750 RT, 2,700 likes and almost 500 answers. As is evident, this number of interactions means that the tweet is fed back on the network and appears more frequently in the ‘timeline’ of many users.

So no, Bloodborne has not confirmed its release for PC or PS5. We’ll continue to pray that PlayStation considers this option in the future as we prepare for a State of Play later this week. As always, the company has not detailed the games that will be announced at the event, but it is important to note that the direct is dedicated to games. third-party for PlayStation 5 and will place special emphasis on the future of PS VR2.

