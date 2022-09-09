A TV journalist was harassed live during the preview of Flamengo-Vélez: her strong reflection on social networks

The harassment of a Flamengo fan to an ESPN journalist

While making a live broadcast in the vicinity of the Maracana Stadium in the match between Flamengo y Velez Sarsfield for the second leg of the semifinals of the Libertadores Cupthe journalist Jessica Dias was the victim of harassment by a fan of the Brazilian team. The reporter who works in the chain ESPN Brazil he was carrying out his work normally until a fan gave him a kiss without his consent.

The scene that generated a lot of outrage on social networks has as its protagonist Jessica Dias and a fan of mengão. The chronicler was in full professional task in the surroundings of the maracana and, as usual, several fans began to gather behind him. At the end of his report, a fan took advantage of the fact that the group was dissipating and gave him a kiss on the cheek.

According to the Brazilian media, as soon as the episode happened, the ESPN that accompanied Dias managed to notify the Maracana Police to arrest this person. Isabelle Costaa colleague of Dias who works at S1 LIVEconfirmed the arrest on their social networks and also denounced that the stalker touched the reporter in addition to kissing her.

Jéssica Dias, an ESPN journalist, was slept by a Flamengo fan.

The fan, whose name was not revealed, was sentenced to preventive prison for the crime of sexual harassment and was summoned this Thursday to present a unit of the Department of Penitentiary Administration for evaluation of the sentence, according to reports Globe Sports.

Flamengowhich was imposed on Vélez by a total of 6-1 and qualified for the final of the Libertadores Cup, is following up on the case and will provide legal support to the journalist. The club even issued an official statement on its social networks: “Flamengo repudiates the harassment committed by a red and black fan with ESPN journalist Jéssica Dias during a report prior to tonight’s game. It is unfortunate that disgusting events like this, which do not represent the Red and Black Nation, continue to occur.”

This Thursday, the own Jessica Dias He described on his social networks step by step how the harassment was: “Before, there were a lot of insults and harassment because the live broadcast lasted too long. I asked him to calm down and stop insultingit was not necessary. The “apologies” came with a caress on the shoulders and a kiss. I was about to be called live and I held the position, there are logistics that require concentration. Another attempt at a kiss on the shoulder. I dodged it and my camera caught her attention. The last kiss was the kiss on the cheek. That she could have been in the mouth and it wouldn’t change a thing. I have suffered sexual harassment while working and that is a crime.”

Jessica Dias thanked her co-workers for helping her in the face of harassment by a Flamengo fan (Photo: @jessicadiasst)

Also, Dias wrote a strong and profound reflection: “He didn’t want a kiss, he didn’t want a hug, he didn’t want to spend three hours in a police station. she just wanted to work. The human being who did this was with an underage son who apologized for his father. The child is not to blame, do not punish his family. I appreciate all the support and love from my bosses, colleagues, fans, viewers and listeners. I especially thank my team in the staff. Two MEN of character, who went for the guy and stayed with me at all times. On Saturday I get married and at the altar I will kiss the man I allowed to do it. I’ll be out of here and the channels for a few days. Thank you all.”

