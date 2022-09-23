A tweet about the success of Return to Monkey Island renews the hopes of Maniac Mansion fans

Lucasfilm Games Executive Producer Craig Derrick shares a well-remembered quote on social media.

Return to Monkey Island is now available on PC y Nintendo Switch, which means that many players have had the opportunity to return to their childhood with one of the most famous characters in the industry: Guybrush Threepwood. Recently, we suspected that the return of the legendary point & click franchise might not be limited to a single game, although now we are excited for another of the great exponents of the genre: Maniac Mansion.

I’ll be waiting when it’s time to GO BACK TO THE MANSION!Craig DerrickAnd it is that Craig Derrick, executive producer of Lucasfilm Games, has excited fans of this installment in a Twitter thread dedicated to the success of Guybrush’s latest game: “I am overwhelmed by the response to Return to Monkey Island,” begins the professional. “14 years ago, I came up with a plan to revive the Monkey Island franchise with Special Editions and remaster our back catalog library. However, everyone knows that the real goal was to get Ron and the gang together to make this game.”

“I couldn’t be happier that we’re finally here, and the response from fans and critics seems to agree,” Derrick continues. “As its creators, the game is charming, witty, introspective, absurd and sentimental. I am so happy that Ron finally got his chance to tell this story and to have been a part of this development. Truly a dream concert.”

“Congratulations to Ron, Dave and the teams at Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games for creating a true work of art of its kind that I’m sure will be played, debated, critiqued and studied for years to come,” the thread reads. . I’m sure more will be said over the coming weeks and months, but for now, I’ll be waiting when it’s time to BACK TO THE MANSION!”.

As expected, fans of graphic adventures were quick to point out this referencia a Maniac Mansion, a game that could return according to a Twitter conversation between Ron Gilbert and David Fox, an old acquaintance of this type of project. For now, we will have to wait if this idea comes to fruition, and, if you want to know more about the return of the point & click of yesteryear, we recommend you read our review of Return to Monkey Island.

