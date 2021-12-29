A Twitch chat ends Pokémon Crystal in less than 36 hours, with 1,000 people participating

People in the chat played within the channel of a speedrunner that allowed their audience to play.

By Axel García / Updated 29 December 2021, 08:15 6 comments

A Pokémon speedrunner named 360Chrism He left his Twitch channel open while taking a five-day break, allowing his audience to play Pokémon Crystal during his short vacation. In less than 36 hours, the chat ended the title, including the last battle against Red, using commands in the chat that reflected the button that would be pressed within the video game.

The chat managed to capture a shiny Espeon during the sessionThis is not an easy task, because no matter how much coordination the public has – which was around between the 1,000 people– There is never a shortage of those who seek to sabotage the commands of the rest, ending in a frustrating experience for all those involved.

However, 360Chrism prepared for this inevitable situation, with some rewards. For example, when using ‘Emote-only’ mode, only mods could enter commands, and even for just a minute, the session was still able to recover from malicious commands.

This did not help much in the gym of the fourth gym leader, Morty, as his riddle led him to the chat several hours to complete it, being the most difficult challenge that was presented in the entire session. Even so, the chat concluded the title with a large timestamp, including capturing a Espeon shiny during the adventure.

Pokémon is a quite popular saga among speedrunners. The most recent installments of the franchise, the Diamante and Perla remakes, were already finished in just 17 minutes. Other Nintendo Switch titles, like Super Mario Odyssey, also have impressive record times.

