A university complex with its own stadium: this is the place chosen by the Argentine team to base itself during the World Cup

Scaloni’s team will stay on the Qatar University campus

This 2022 will be special for all football lovers. As happens every four years, the time has come to experience a new edition of the FIFA World Cup. And maybe like never before since Lionel Messi became one of the best players of all time, the Argentine team will set foot in Qatar as one of the favorites to win the trophy.

The historical consecration in the Copa América, disputing the final in the mythical maracana against Brazil, and qualifying for the World Cup four dates before the end of the Qualifiers, are some of the reasons for Albiceleste fans to dream big. Beyond the soccer future of the selected team, and on the stage of what will be the draw that will take place next Friday, April 1 in Doha, Lionel Scaloni and company will travel to the World Cup headquarters with the aim of finishing defining what the bunker will be where Messi and company hope to stay beyond December 18, the day of the grand final to be played at the stadium Lusail.

After the tour led by the president of the AFA, Chiqui Tapia, in December next to Scaloni’s aide-de-camp, Walter Samueland other members of the coaching staff plus administrative staff of the Mother House of Argentine soccer, the delegation would have decided to stay with the Qatar University campusdesignated as the best educational establishment in the country and one of the best in Asia.

as far as he could tell Infobae, Tapia and the rest will take advantage of their visit to Qatar, and after knowing the rivals that will touch them in the group stage, to advance the agreement with the educational center. The Selection has time to confirm its reservation until June 1st.

Entrance to Qatar University (The Grosby Group)

Why did the AFA choose Qatar University over other places? The space that houses more than 20,000 students per year has everything necessary for the soccer players and the rest of the delegation to spend their days in the country of the World Cup with the best comforts. It’s more, the stage has two courts renovated by the organization of the contest that have lightingso that Scaloni can practice in the afternoon and at night, due to the high temperatures of the place.

That place was chosen by the Liverpool to train during his participation in the 2019 Club World Cup, which ended with those of Jürgen Klopp as world champions after beating Jorge Jesús’s Flamengo.

Another of the data that this media accessed is that, as it happened in the face of the 2014 World Cup with the concentration of Atlético Mineiro in Cidade do Galo, or with the Bronnitsy complex for the World Cup in Russia, the Argentine Football Association would invest a significant sum of money to refurbish the facilities and give it an “Argentine touch” to the place so that the soccer players, the technical body and the staff feel as if they were in the same Ezeiza property.

For this, one of the measures would be the installation of some grills to enjoy a good barbecue with Argentinian meat. There would also be the already classic plots in the area of ​​the footballers’ rooms. It must be remembered that FIFA has not yet confirmed whether the list of players to be confirmed by the coaches will be 23 or will be stretched to 26, which would establish a new regulation for the national teams.

One of the areas that the players of the Argentine national team could use

Regarding the times from the concentration area to the stadiums, the organization established that the creation of the World Cup stadiums are in a radius of about 55 kilometers to save time in the transfer of the campuses. The Albiceleste bunker is connected to the center of Doha by the Red Line of the metro, which has its own station at the University.

To set a distance parameter, from the academic center to the stadium where the World Cup final will be played, the Lusail, it is about 17 minutes by bus.

History marks that the university was founded in 1971 and, over time, became a site of educational excellence in the territory. It offers a wide range of academic programs: 48 bachelor’s degrees, 32 master’s degrees and nine doctorates.

A few years ago, the educational campus carried out the construction of a 25,500-square-meter high-tech sports and events complex. With a collaborative design of the retractable ceiling system, a sound and video reinforcement system plus lighting, the space offers all the possibilities for the users. In the case of the use of sports, the training center is made up of more than 30 sports courts that can be fixed and removable, portable for different disciplines such as volleyball, basketball, indoor tennis, handball, futsal, badminton, squash.

In addition, the complex has an outdoor space where a football stadium for 10,000 people stands out, which became one of the additional stadiums proposed to host the 2027 Asian Cup of Nations, which Qatar hopes to access as the venue after the organization of the FIFA World Cup. Its renewal is planned so that it has the requirements to be part of the group stage matches of the event.

Another of the internal areas of the complex where Messi and company could live

Following the tournament, the new Qatar University Stadium will provide state-of-the-art, state-of-the-art facilities for future university sports initiatives and the development of women’s football. The single-tier court would have 20,600 seats for the public, as well as VIP and media seats. The gross capacity of the stadium will be 22,400 seats, which includes 150 accessible seats for spectators with disabilities and the same number for their companions.

The remaining spaces are made up of an aquatic complex and three tennis courts. The aquatic complex includes two swimming pools, an important bodybuilding room and the sauna and Jacuzzi areas.

It is important to note that the organization of the Qatar World Cup confirmed that there will be 41 training camps created for those selected and each national team will have its own facilities dedicated to their training during the competition. What’s more, the turf installed in these places will be the same that was installed in each of the eight stadiums hosting the World Cup.

One of the postcards of Qatar University, in Doha (The Grosby Group)

