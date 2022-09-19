A US aircraft carrier heads to South Korea for maneuvers amid tension with Kim Jong-un

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier on maneuvers in Asia (via Reuters)

the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and his attack group will arrive at South Korea next September 23 to carry out some joint maneuvers with the Asian country, as reported on Monday by the Naval Forces of both countries.

These exercises, the first of their kind in five years, They seek to send a message to North Korea, disconnected from the disarmament dialogue since the pandemic began and immersed in a weapons modernization plan.

“By carrying out combined drills, the Naval Forces of the two countries intend to strengthen its military readiness and demonstrate the firm determination of the Republic of Korea (official name of South Korea)-US Alliance for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula”, explained the South Korean Navy in a statement.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and its strike group, made up of the missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville and the destructor USS Barry equipped with the Aegis system, arrive at a naval base in Busan (390 kilometers southeast of Seoul) on Friday the 23rd, one day later than initially planned due to the passage of the powerful Nanmadol typhoon through the region’s waters these days.

The aircraft carrier in the last maneuvers with South Korea, in 2017 (Yonhap via AP)

The deployment of the Ronald Reagan comes after the summit last May between the South Korean president, Yoon Suk-yeol, and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, ended with the commitment that Washington will deploy strategic assets on the Korean peninsula in a “coordinated manner and when necessary” based on Pyongyang’s actions.

The last time the Ronald Reagan came to the peninsula to rehearse operational scenarios with South Korean forces was in September 2017, in the midst of an escalation of tension after the last North Korean nuclear test to date.

Seoul and Washington now seek to send a message of strength in the face of the possibility that the northern regime will carry out a new atomic test.

The military intelligence of the two allies considers that Pyongyang has been ready for months to carry out what would be its seventh underground nuclear detonation in its Punggye-ri test center (northeast of the country).

The arrival of the aircraft carrier comes after North Korea recently passed a new law aimed at authorize the preventive use of nuclear weapons under certain conditions, in a move that apparently shows its increasingly aggressive nuclear doctrine. Earlier this year, the North tested a series of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles capable of reaching both the continental United States and South Korea.

Some experts say North Korea’s moves clearly suggest that it is not interested in returning to denuclearization talks until the United States and other countries recognize it as a nuclear state. They say North Korea needs such recognition for arms control negotiations with its rivals and to win sanctions relief and other concessions while keeping some of its nuclear weapons.

Following a meeting in Washington last week, senior US and South Korean officials said in a statement that “any (north korean) nuclear attack would be met with an overwhelming and decisive response”. The statement said the United States reiterated “its strong and unwavering commitment to use its full military capabilities, including nuclear” to provide an expanded deterrent to South Korea.

US and South Korean officials also stressed that the upcoming deployment of the Reagan Carrier Strike Group to the region is a clear demonstration of US security commitment, according to the joint statement. It was the first such meeting of the allies since early 2018.

To deal with North Korean nuclear threats, South Korea has been building and purchasing a series of high-tech missiles, stealth planes and other conventional weapons. But it has no nuclear weapons and is under the protection of a US “nuclear umbrella,” which guarantees a devastating US response in the event of an attack on its ally. Some 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea.

(With information from EFE and AP)

