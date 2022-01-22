A US congressman asks to closely examine the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft

Jerry Nadler claims to monitor the transaction agreement for the benefit of the workers and the competition.

The mammoth purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft continues to generate reactions. The latter comes from the political sphere of U.S, where a representative of Congress for the Democratic party wanted to make his concern about the agreement clear on Twitter, asking that it be closely examined.

“Activision Blizzard, already a gaming giant, has a model of harassing workers to evade accountability for rampant sexual misconduct. I hope this settlement is closely watched for ensure that workers and competition are not harmed“, Said the politician on Twitter.

Obviously, all purchase agreements, and one more with so many assets at stake, will be closely examined by the regulatory bodies involved. In fact, a few weeks ago the purchase of Sumo Digital by Tencent Games in the United States was approved, having to overcome obstacles from the authorities. But without a doubt, it is novelty that a politician shows his concern for an agreement in the sector.

As we echoed in 3DJuegos, analysts see it unlikely that the operation will be blocked as it is seen as another example of vertical integration. However, there is a year and a half ahead where political representatives can put pressure to stop the agreement or, at least, so that it is looked at with the utmost attention.

In the meantime, Phil Spencer yesterday left a statement on Twitter aimed at appeasing the concerns of PlayStation shown by the company hours before: “I confirmed to Sony our intention to honor all existing agreements after acquiring Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty in PlayStation”.

