A Valheim player has recreated White Race of Skyrim down to the last detail

A lot of dedication (or a lot of free time) that of this Valheim player who has shown on Reddit his steps through a fascinating journey: the recreation of the White Race town of Skyrim within this survival game.

In Valheim you have the possibility to build freely using different materials, which is obviously calling for many players with this artistic ability to be creative. What is incredible is that the user named Djchieu on this platform has been able to recreate this mythical place at such a level of detail.

Here you can see the first four updates of his work and, if you know the original White Race, you will be amazed.

Whiterun: Update 1 from r/valheim

Whiterun: Update 2 from r/valheim

Whiterun: Update 3 – Doing it right from r/valheim

Whiterun: Update 4 from r/valheim

In these publications the user himself explains that he has spent many hours of his life in Skyrim, and to find a similar scenario in Valheim (Nordic theme) with construction models very similar to those of this Bethesda game town, he was encouraged to try the feat.

Little by little, as you can see in the updates, it has been incorporating many more details using only the tools available in Valheim, but which show how much the game’s construction system can give of itself. This work created by a team of five people has become a true phenomenon and has managed to sell 5 million copies.

He has confirmed that he is still working on this spectacular project and more updates are coming, so now you know: White Race in Valheim is a reality thanks to this user.