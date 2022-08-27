A van rammed the terrace of a Brussels cafe at full speed and left six injured

The driver of a van went through the terrace of a crowded cafe in the commercial and tourist district of the city center of Brussels on Friday, slightly injuring six people before fleeing the scene.

Posteriorly, a suspect was arrested in the northern port city of Antwerp and will be questionedbut prosecutors said it was not yet clear whether the incident was an attack or an accident.

“The investigations led to the location of a suspect who was arrested this afternoon by the Police in Antwerp. He will be interrogated and we will see the measures to adopt”, confirmed the spokeswoman for the Brussels Prosecutor’s Office, Willemien Baert, at a press conference.

People on the terrace were able to avoid the van speeding down a narrow street (Pompiers de Bruxelles – Brandweer Brussel/Handout via REUTERS)

“The investigation is still ongoing to clarify the exact circumstances. At this stage, several lines of research are still open and The motives of the suspect are still unknownBaert said.

“The evidence does recall attacks that have been committed in the past, but at the moment it is still not certain that it is an attack, it is possible that it was just an accident,” he told reporters.

The Belgian Threat Analysis and Coordination Unit (OCAM) briefly raised the threat level in the capital from “medium” to “serious”, from two to three on a scale of four.

There are six people injured (Pompiers de Bruxelles – Brandweer Brussel/Handout via REUTERS)

But the level dropped to medium a few hours later after officials found “reassuring elements in their investigation,” he told the agency AFP an OCAM spokesperson.

Police had initially said it was too early to speculate whether the driver had deliberately attacked diners. But investigators found the truck abandoned near the scene.

“Shortly before 1 p.m. a van crashed into a terrace on rue Saint Michel. The driver fled in his vehicle, the emergency services came very quickly to the scene,” he told the AFP a spokeswoman.

“There were six minor injuries that were treated at the scene”said.

The motives of the suspect are still unknown (Pompiers de Bruxelles – Brandweer Brussel/Handout via REUTERS)

As can be seen in some recordings, the people on the terrace were able to avoid the van that was speeding down a narrow street, close to the most important commercial artery in Brussels.

The mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, told the newspaper The evening that there was a mix of tourists and local shoppers on the terrace and that some of the witnesses were in shock.

“The truth is The vehicle was traveling at an extremely high speed.said.

For its part, the Francophone network RTBF has reported that the detainee is a 28-year-old man who is not known by the security forces to have extremist tendencies.

