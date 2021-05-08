A ‘Vax Live’ Photo Gallery: Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R., Prince Harry, Chrissy Teigen and More

Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” airs Saturday night at 8 p.m. on CBS, ABC, YouTube and iHeartMedia stations, with a late-night airing at 11 p.m. on Fox. Variety was there to shoot the action as it went down last Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California — the first real stadium show of the post-quarantine era.

Scroll through to see our photos of performers Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters (with AC/DC’s Brian Johnson guesting), H.E.R., Eddie Vedder and J Balvin, along with presenters including Prince Harry, David Letterman, Chrissy Teigen, Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel and host Selena Gomez.

