A Venezuelan jockey had a historic comeback in the Kentucky Derby and starred in an event that had not happened for 100 years

Venezuelan Sonny León Won A Great Race In Kentucky

In one of the great surprises of recent years, the specimen Rich Strikewith the Venezuelan rider Sonny Leonwas imposed this Saturday in the 148th edition of the Derby of Kentuckywhere he was the last positioned in the bets.

Rich Strike was barely included in the race on Friday, after the removal of Ethereal Road, and he stood at 80-1 in the bettingfar behind favorites Epicenter (4-1), Taiba (5-1) and Messier (6-1).

Both Leon and the horse’s trainer, Eric Reed, competed for the first time in this emblematic race at the Churchill Downs racecourse (Louisville, Kentucky), where this year the stands were filled again when the restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic were lifted.

Sonny León and his horse made history in Kentucky (AP)

“I am very happy, you do not know how excited I feel”, declared the South American rider León. “It was my first Kentucky Derby and we did it. It is a dream come true”. Rich Strike stayed most of the race in the rear from the main group, but managed to carve out space on the inside and find a clear path for a dazzling final sprint.

when it seemed that Zandon and Epicenterwith the Dominican jockey Joel Rosario, were fighting for victory in the last straight, Rich Strike overtook them from behind and sealed the victory in the last strides with a time of 2:02.61.

Epicentertrained by Steve Asmussen, finished in second position and Zandon, ridden by Frenchman Flavien Prat and trained by Chad Brown, was third.

“I know my horse and I knew he was ready for this race. I didn’t know whether to win but when we were in the race, towards the end, I felt in my heart that it was hard”, Leon recalled. “I stayed behind and there was a lot of traffic, but I never despaired, I found a hole and when I got to the last 70 yards I thought I had this race and I had to run more than ever”, he explained.

Rich Strike and Sonny León were the last positioned in the bets (USA Today Sports)

Rich Strike’s win was the biggest upset in terms of odds since 1913, when Donerail, with 91-1, won this race, the first of the three that make up the so-called Triple Crown of American equestrian. Rich Strike paid $163.60 for first place. Only Donerail had a higher payout of $184.90.

As far as the race goes, Rich Strike earned $1.86 million for his victory.

The Kentucky Derby was played again under traditional conditions by allowing a full 20 participants and the public. Some 100,000 fans packed the stands after only being allowed to reach 60% capacity last year and being held behind closed doors in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Sonny León received 1.86 million dollars for winning (USA TODAY Sports)

The race was also held under the shadow of last year’s scandal, when the winner, Medina Spirit, was later disqualified for testing positive in an anti-doping control. The horse tested positive for betamethasone, a corticosteroid banned before a race, and died suddenly in December during training in California.

His trainer, Bob Baffert, was suspended and is banned from Churchill Downs for two years. It was the third time in Derby history that a winner was disqualified.

The Triple Crown will resume with the test of Preakness (Baltimore, Maryland) on May 21 and will conclude with Belmont Stakes (New York) on June 11.

KEEP READING

Tragedy in the world of turf: two horses were sacrificed and three riders were injured

The shocking video of a fan who entered the middle of a horse race and was miraculously saved

Scare in Japan: a 62-year-old jockey was thrown from his horse the moment he crossed the finish line

(With information from agencies)