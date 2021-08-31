A veteran of the Steel Equipment Forged saga is operating on an unannounced Konami sport

Ikuya Nakamura is concerned about a building of which there are not any main points and they’re nonetheless beneath wraps.

The remaining years of Konami had been aggravating, with adjustments in its coverage and in the point of interest of many fanatics for now not bringing new installments of sagas like SIlent Hill, Castlevania o Steel Equipment. Exactly, a veteran of the espionage saga is again in a building with the Eastern writer, dropping some mild on what is going on with the inner research of the company.

Secrecy surrounds the brand new from KonamiWe’re speaking about Ikuya Nakamura, a veteran who has labored on a number of installments of the Steel Equipment saga in numerous roles. You may have used your Twitter account to rely within the bio that he’s operating as a creator and clothier at the mission, even though he does now not point out what it’s about. There are those that speak about who’s main the reboot of the Steel Equipment Forged saga inside Konami itself and most likely Nakamura may well be the only to steer it.

In fact, you need to be affected person and be wary with speculations. Different indications additionally level to reboots in different licenses comparable to Silent Hill. In reality, you need to take into account that Konami and Bloober Crew, creators of the horror sport The Medium, reached a publishing settlement for an undisclosed mission. There may be nonetheless a large number of secrecy round Konami.

In spite of everything, we can have to attend to determine what mission Nakamura has in hand, whose remaining process was once to take part in Steel Equipment Continue to exist, the curious spin-off of the saga, about which we inform you the entirety in our research.

