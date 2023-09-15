A VMA Seat Filler Said That Taylor Swift Was So Sweet During A Conversation:

During the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards upon Tuesday, a Taylor Swift admirer was able to speak with the superstar. The admirer, known on TikTok as @uglysnack, was permitted to attend the ceremony as a seat substitute.

The role entails reserving seats for visitors as well as celebrities when they get up to accept an award as well as use the restroom, for instance, so that the audience never appears scanty on television.

Surprisingly, the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards were won by Taylor Swift for her song “Anti-Hero”. “This is incredible.

“The fact that this award was determined by fan votes means so much to me,” Swift stated in her acceptance speech. “I cannot believe that I unveiled the ‘Midnights’ album a year ago.”

The Show, Held At New Jersey’s Prudential Center In Newark:

“To all my fellow Swifties out there, I feel like I’d be doing a huge disservice by not sharing my experience sitting behind Taylor Swift at the VMAs,” he said within a video posted Wednesday.

Swift’s show at the Prudential Center within Newark, New Jersey, was nearly hers from the start. Swift was presented with the award for best musical video by none other than NSYNC, who reunited to present the award.

Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, as well as JC Chasez shared the stage with Swift while wearing matching uniforms. Bass presented her with a friendship bracelet, as do admirers at the superstar’s concerts.

“You are the embodiment of pop,” she addressed the group. Yet, among all the unforgettable events at the 2023 VMAs, none were as remarkable as the performances.

Taylor Swift And Her Team Sat Within The Row Directly In Front Of Me, The Fan Said:

There were 18 main stage performances, ranging from pop superstars such as Doja Cat’s Suspiria-tinged Scarlet medley and Olivia Rodrigo’s fiery “Get Him Back” to Latin icons such as Shakira performing her greatest hits before receiving her Video Vanguard Award or Anitta bringing her favela funk to the state’s Prudential Center.

“Towards the conclusion of the night, Taylor Swift seated in the row in front of me alongside her team,” the fan reported. “A few things I noticed right away were that she was extremely supportive of all the artists there, she was helpful to the staff, as well as she was really just having fun the whole night.”

Stray Kids performed “S-Class”; regional Mexicana star Peso Pluma performed “Lady Gaga,” as well as reggaetonera Karol G performed “Oki Doki” and “Tá OK.” In the inaugural year of the “Best Afrobeats” category, Tiffany Haddish presented the award to Rema and Selena Gomez for their enormous smash “Calm Down.”

She Broke The Diamond From The $12,000 Jewelry She Was Wearing At The Show:

A Swift security officer allegedly gave the fan the “death stare” when he pulled out his phone throughout a commercial break. However, during another commercial break, the admirer approached Swift to discuss the Eras Tour, which he claimed to have attended in Chicago.

“My legs continue recovering; I don’t know how you manage to do it every night,” he told her. “She responds, ‘No, I have no idea how you two do it! You people are constantly shouting and leaping!’ Then she stated that it had been an extraordinary experience for her. She praised me for my presence.

“Her bodyguard scared me I wasn’t sure what to expect,” he continued. “I thought she might ignore me or respond with ‘What?'” But she was incredibly kind.”

Swift lost the diamond from a $12,000 ring while wearing it, and the fan was also present. Swift and her team reportedly spent several minutes scouring before discovering the missing piece upon the ground.

Diddy Received The Global Icon Award From Mary J. Blige As Well As Chance Combs, His Daughter:

Everyone in their section, according to him, shouted as well as celebrated the recovery. Gomez stood a few feet from the microphone, but when Rema asked her to speak, she stepped forward and told the audience, “I want to convey all of my affection to Nigeria. Thank you very much.”

She also won the award for best collaboration for “TQG,” a composition she recorded with Karol G. The pair delivered their acceptance address in Spanish only. Karol G exclaimed, “If collaborating alongside the legendary Shakira was impressive, receiving an award with her seems to come from another planet.”

The Global Icon Award was presented to Diddy by Mary J. Blige as well as his daughter, Chance Combs. After the Red Hot Chili Peppers within 2022 as well as the Foo Fighters in 2021, he’s the third recipient of the award.