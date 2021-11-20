a walk through the complex world of BF Portal

Battlefield 2042 is a few hours away from reaching our hands, although several thousand users have been able to test the game thanks to the early access that Electronic Arts offers to convince the undecided. A highly anticipated launch by much of the gaming community, especially those who love war shooters, which will offer us an eye-catching new game mode: Battlefield Portal. A way that has surprised me for the better, although I want to warn that not everything is so simple as it might seem.

This is, for practical purposes, the logical evolution of custom servers that players could rent in past installments of the franchise, with the difference that it offers us the possibility not only to set our rules during the game, but to modify deeper aspects of the experience. Without a doubt, Battlefield Portal is a “must“For any fan of the EA and DICE franchise who wants to delve into personalized experiences. Of course, this article it’s not so much a tutorial how to use this rule editor as well as give you a complete look at the Battlefield Portal.

A default experience or completely new?

The Battlefield Portal tool has been released independently of the base game via an accessible web application. to all usersEven those who haven’t purchased the game but want to see what this server builder has to offer. Once we launch into Battlefield Portal, after logging in, we will access the editor but not without first offering us the possibility of create an experience completely predetermined by the company.

These servers do not have bad characteristics so if you want to start trying these more basic experiences later, but I recommend that experience for yourselves everything that Battlefield Portal can offer creating a completely unique experience. It is acceptable to comment that these default modes give us the possibility of reliving the glories of the past thanks to Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3. But, as I have anticipated, the most complete experience is obtained by throwing ourselves into the pool.





Once we bet on a personalized experience, the “experience editor” will open before us and the first thing we must select is the game mode, something basic to start shaping our future server. This choice will not only define the game mode of the server but also has certain limitations in terms of maps, franchise titles that we can access (along with their content), platforms or the number of players who can access to play.

Assault Conquest big achievement tct: team camp battle top players 1 to 128 players 1 to 128 players 1 to 128 players 1 to 128 players 1 to 128 players Maps Battlefield 3 / Battlefield 1942 / Bad Company 2 Battlefield 2042 / Battlefield 3 / Battlefield 1942 / Bad Company 2 Battlefield 2042 Battlefield 2042 / Battlefield 3 / Battlefield 1942 / Bad Company 2 Battlefield 2042 / Battlefield 3 / Battlefield 1942 / Bad Company 2 platforms All (If we choose more than 64 players only new generation or PC) All (If we choose more than 64 players only new generation or PC) All (If we choose more than 64 players only new generation or PC) All (If we choose more than 64 players only new generation or PC) All (If we choose more than 64 players only new generation or PC) Members of the patrols 1 to 4 players 1 to 4 players 1 to 4 players 1 to 4 players 1 to 4 players

At this point we will have already decided the basic rules of our future server. Are first configurations are extremely simple to apply, like most of the options in this game experience editor. In fact, they are the standard options that we could modify previously in the servers that we rented in certain titles of the franchise without having to access more advanced improvements. In our case, we have chosen the 128-player Country Battle mode, divided into 2-player squads to play on all available maps.

Modifications and restrictions, an increase in difficulty





Here we enter dangerous terrain, not so much because of its difficulty as because of the wide variety of options, restrictions and aids that we may apply. Basically I encourage you to continue tinkering with all the functions that Battlefield Portal offers us, which are not few. How could it be otherwise, we will have basic configuration options but, where is the grace? The methodology is the same, being able select or remove certain options with one click.

The entire mods section of the game is divided very organically into five different categories with very basic options, tremendously fun and useful for the good performance of our future server. Again they are options that we found in certain previous servers, especially in Battlefield 3 and 4, being able to select if there will be fire friend in our games or editing the multiplication by damage. Here we enter an extremely interesting section for those players who want to transfer the Battlefield experience to a terrain more realistic.

Play . The most basic and accessible options are also the most interesting . We can decide, among other things, if we will activate the equipment that players will drop when they die or the options extreme weather . This time we will deactivate this last option because the current state of the game not quite stable in low-resource systems or on classic maps.

. The most basic and accessible options are also . We can decide, among other things, if we will activate the equipment that players will drop when they die or the options . This time we will deactivate this last option because the current state of the game in low-resource systems or on classic maps. Soldier . This offers the most fun options possible. Do you want all players to run like Flash or as weak as a leaf swaying in the wind? We can modify all this to our liking.

. This offers the most possible. Do you want all players to run like Flash or as weak as a leaf swaying in the wind? We can modify all this to our liking. Vehicle . Here I recommend, from my experience, that you limit the appearance of vehicles or even deactivate it for the most corseted modes of the game such as TCT or Assault.

. Here I recommend, from my experience, that you limit the appearance of vehicles or even deactivate it for the most corseted modes of the game such as TCT or Assault. User interface . We do not find many options to modify, but I have told you before this opens the possibility of configuring servers focused on realism .

. We do not find many options to modify, but I have told you before this opens the possibility of configuring . HE. The configurations regarding Artificial Intelligence are expendable for those servers who want in more complete experiences. However, we can activate the same characteristics that we have applied in human players or modify them to our liking. In our case, what better than fighting with other players?





Once we move forward, we will find ourselves face to face with restrictions. The difficulty increases considerably taking into account that we will have to acquainted with all deliveries available on Portal. Despite its greater complexity, we can choose whether to play with all the features of video games or, for example, enjoy the maps of Battlefield 2042 with the characters from BT 1942.

The range of options is lofty and deep, being able to modify weapons that users will take to the battlefield or accessories. If you do not know many of the characteristics of the saga or do not want to complicate yourself excessively, You can always leave this default section. However, this large number of options give us the possibility to edit the games with confrontations as laughable as they are fun using only sniper rifles or missiles. This section, therefore, is one of improvisation.

The logical editor: the great barrier that we can avoid

The logical editor It is the last of the sections that we can edit in Battlefield Portal. As we have decided to test the Country Battle game mode on our server, we have access to this editor in full. The other game mode that offers us access to this editor is TCT: Team, but I already tell you that it is complex and supposes a huge barrier for the user that does not have programming notions, although you can ignore it and leave it predetermined without any problem.

Roughly speaking, the rules editor for Battlefield Portal allows dedicated gamers to create unique content with your own rules for a game mode instead of making use of existing ones. If a creator, for example, wants to force players to jump a certain number of times to reload their weapon, they can do so thanks to the rules editor.

Its operation, though nice to look at and something simple for that user with a certain background and experience in programming, is quite chaotic for the first time user. Don’t be afraid to try all the options, you can always start the servers again and there are no time limits or restrictions.





As you can see in the photo, as an example I have edited the Condition rule check when a Player gets a kill, if his team has reached the previously set target score. Later, Actions are executed, which in this case, ends the game mode in favor of the Player’s team. It is a very simplified approach to all the functions that this editor offers. However, my knowledge in this matter is limited, so I have limited myself to very basic editing options.

The depth of the rule editor is elevated, but the entire Battlefield Portal is available in our language, making it a way to break down accessibility barriers. However, one of lime and another of sand and we find that many of the options are translated literally to our language, so they add a small degree of complexity to this extensive tool.

Once we are done we can choose a name and upload it to the network so that all players, including us, can enjoy our creations. Likewise, DICE encourages all players to go further and create unique experiences to reach the long-awaited pole and be Recommended in the Battlefield Portal menu in order to have a server with greater reach. Therefore, and taking into account that you have accompanied me editing a server for Battlefield Portal, I leave you the code from our server to encourage you to play under the rules of 3D PC Games: aagdvd.