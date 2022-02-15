A wave of creators denounces that Vimeo “takes hostage” their videos published on Patreon before the imminent divorce of both

Some of the main creators of content in video format on the crowdfunding platform Patreon have started receiving e-mails in recent weeks from Vimeo, demanding the payment of large sums of money (for having exceeded the maximum bandwidth) under the threat of deleting its contents.

Jenny Nicholson, one of those affected, explains in a Twitter thread alternative account types “are an Enterprise plan (there’s no price listed, I’ll have to call for a quote, but the lower level costs $500 per month) or a custom plan (same, they create a price based on my stats).” And that despite boasting a certainly modest level of visits:

IT SAYS I’M IN THE TOP 1% OF BANDWITH USERS ON THE SITE. 2000 VIEWS IN A MONTH — Jenny Nicholson 🎃👻🏆🦇 (@JennyENicholson) February 14, 2022

The case of Channel 5

Last January, those responsible for Channel 5, a video journalism channel that operates from Patreon, discovered that all his videos were no longer available. Having been isolated on a shoot in the mountains of California, when they returned they found that they had lost half a thousand subscribers.

Upon contacting Patreon, their support contact explained that the problem was not with Patreon directly, “but with Patreon’s embedded beta video uploader, which for some reason, had been using Vimeo as their hosting platform“.

When, after several attempts, they were able to contact a senior Vimeo account manager, he explained that “videos had been removed from Patreon because it had exceeded Vimeo’s ‘bandwidth limit’“.

Apart from the surprise to discover that they had violated the limits of a service that until recently they did not even know they were using, what confused them most was the fact that his subscriber-only videos racked up just “a couple of thousand views per videowhich is nothing compared to our view counts on major platforms.” A parallel case to Jenny Nicholson.

Since access to the videos was impossible, because they had already been blocked, the only option that the video platform offered them before permanently deleting all their work was “to pay between 8,000 and 9,000 dollars a year“:



The Vimeo email received by those responsible for Channel 5.

“Vimeo is a great company. We’re sure there’s something in the fine print of their terms of service that covers this kind of shady business practice, but we’ve been completely taken aback. It’s not creator-friendly, and we think Vimeo is making a big mistake retroactively demanding large sums of money”.

Channel 5 managers explained that they kept high-quality copies of all their material, but that they preferred not to have to re-upload it all or fill their subscribers’ inboxes with spam (it was already-watched content), and they wanted to keep the comments from its users.

“Being realistic, we will probably have to pay the Vimeo ransom next week“.

What’s going on between Patreon and Vimeo?

Behind all this is the announcement made at the end of November 2021 by Jack Conte, CEO of Patreon, in which he revealed that the company is working on offering its own video hosting and its own embedded player to make it easier for its creators to offer exclusive content without relying on external services.

As our Xataka colleagues explained at the time, “the service now uses the Vimeo infrastructure to publish its videos, but the objective would be to abandon it as the own platform is implemented“.

But nevertheless, It doesn’t seem like your current supplier is waiting for a final divorce with arms crossed. Video game creator Justin Alexander has his own theory About Vimeo Motivations:

“Vimeo is probably trying to get all the profit you can from the creators of relevant Patreon content before Patreon launches its rival service. They think they’re going to lose the account anyway, so they might as well blackmail the creators before it’s too late.”

Another content creator, ‘6AT0’, has tweeted also backing up that idea:

“Extra! Extra! Vimeo is extorting and holding content creators’ accounts hostage for an unbelievable amount of ransom money upon learning that Patreon will begin direct video hosting by severing any ties to them.”

Image | Based on original by Ivan Radic + Patreon icons created by Pixel perfect – Flaticon