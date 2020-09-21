A week of lockdown was imposed in this state of the country, the capital also became a container zone

Lockdown Latest News: In view of the rising case of Coronavirus, Chhattisgarh has been put under lockdown today (September 21 to 28 September) in 10 districts including Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. The state government has taken this precautionary measure to control the growing cases of Corona. At the same time, Raipur has also been declared a Containment Zone till 28 September. Also Read – IPL 2020: Good news for CSK fans; Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to the squad after passing the Kovid test

It has been said in the government order that section 144 will also be applicable in the entire district of the state from 9 pm to 21 September 28 September 12. During this period all boundaries of Raipur district will remain completely sealed. During this time, medical stores will be allowed to open within their stipulated time. Milk can also be sold within the stipulated time. At the same time, petrol pumps will also be open in Raipur, but they will only give fuel to vehicles engaged in ambulances, government vehicles, LPG delivery vehicles and emergency services.

Senior state officials said that Raipur district officer S Bharti Dasan has issued an order declaring Raipur district as a contested zone. Please tell that there has been a rapid increase in cases of corona virus infection in Chhattisgarh. There are more than 26 thousand cases in Raipur city. At the same time, 900 to thousand cases are coming up every day.

Officials told that despite the continuous efforts to prevent the corona virus from taking the decision, the number of infected patients is continuously increasing. In such a situation, it has become necessary to declare the entire Raipur district as a closed area to prevent the corona virus and break its chain.

At the same time, in unavoidable circumstances, it will be mandatory for the passengers going from Raipur district to get prior permission through e-pass. Officials said that apart from Raipur, lockdown has been imposed in other urban areas of the state. Among these, there will be lockdown in Bilaspur city from the morning of 22 September to mid night of 28 September and in six other urban areas including Durg and Bhilai city from 20 to 30 September. With this, the lockdown has been declared in the entire Ambikapur Municipal Corporation area of ​​Surguja district from September 21 to September 28 midnight.

(Input: agency)