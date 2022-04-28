A well-known clothing brand will stop sponsoring Russian athletes and associations due to the war in Ukraine

Puma discontinued sponsorship with Russian athletes and companies (REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo)

Due to the invasion of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine, Pumaone of the most recognized sports apparel brands in the world announced the discontinuation of sponsorship contracts with Russian athletes and sports associations.

The CEO of the German brand Puma, Björn Guldenexplained this Wednesday when presenting the balance of the first quarter that the 110 stores that the company has in Russia will remain closed. Furthermore, he confirmed that the company has 1,300 employees in the country presided over by Vladimir Putin whom it will continue to paydespite the fact that it does not produce clothing in said territory.

It must be remembered that on March 5, Puma had announced the cessation of supplies to Russia after the start of the war with Ukraine. “We have decided to suspend the work of all our stores in the Russian Federation,” the company said in a post on its official Twitter account.

Puma is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures sports and casual footwear, clothing and accessories. It is the third largest sportswear manufacturer in the world. Unlike what happens on Russian soil, the brand if it produces materials in Ukraine: It makes gloves for soccer goalkeepers, but due to the war, this production had to stop, according to the EFE news agency.

Once the Russian troops attacked Ukraine, several measures were applied in the world of sports against Russian athletes or even for people related to clubs or federations. The most famous case was the expulsion from the Premier League of former Chelsea owner, tycoon Roman Abramovich. After the government of Great Britain applied sanctions to the billionaire, he had to part with the team led by German Thomas Tuchel, the last champion of the Champions League.

Chelsea was another of the teams that was affected by the sanctions on Russia, in this case on its former owner, tycoon Roman Abramovich (REUTERS / David Klein)

In the case of tennis, the last measure that was taken was in anticipation of one of the biggest attractions on the professional tennis circuit. The organizers of Wimbledonone of the four Grand Slams, decided to exclude Russian and Belarusian players despite the fact that until now they had been able to continue participating in the ATP and WTA competitions with a neutral flag.

“In the circumstances of such unprecedented and unwarranted military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefit from the participation of Russian or Belarusian players in The Championships. Therefore, it is our intention, with deep regret, to reject the entries of Russian and Belarusian players to The Championships 2022 (…) If the circumstances materially change between now and June, we will consider it and respond accordingly, “they communicated from the All England Club.

Another of the decisions that generated an impact was made by the FIFA, what excluded the men’s team from the playoff for the 2022 Qatar World Cupso the team that was local four years ago in the World Cup could not face Poland in the first instance.

