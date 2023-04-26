A Whisker Away Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When you’d like to watch anything, you really need a decent calming movie. So how about we watch some well made animation this weekend.

The most anticipated movie is A Whisker Away Season 2. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the release of A Whisker Gone Season 2. A well made movie that uplifts you.

Japan has consistently ranked first in the world for anime and animation, among many other incredible achievements. Animated television shows and manga (Japanese comics) are also well-known in Japan.

Due of this, it has amassed a large international following. Japanese manga now holds the top spot in the hearts of every anime viewer or manga reader.

The release of animated films, manga, or anime is eagerly anticipated by fans. A Whisker Away season 2 is one such lovely production.

Let’s speak about A Whisker Away, the original initially released movie, before we discuss A Whisker Away Season 2.

You have come to the perfect site for information on what makes A Whisker Away become so prevalent and all you need to know about the release of A Whisker Away Season 2.

Penguin Highway as well as A Whisker Away producer Studio Colorido has revealed that Drifting Home, its next anime feature, will be available on Netflix globally sometime in 2022.

A pre-show for Netflix’s TUDUM revelation event on YouTube, TUDUM: Anime Spotlight, including the announcement.

The recently disclosed Drifting Home, which was directed by Penguin Highway’s Hiroyasu Ishida, is about childhood buddies Kosuke and Natsume.

According to the trailer’s voiceover, two friends are playing in an apartment building that is going to be demolished one day when they discover that the building has strangely ended up floating in the ocean or potentially in an altogether other universe and they must find their way back home.

Before showing 35 seconds of the new movie, the first trailer for Drifting Home includes clips from Studio Colorado’s previous two films.

The animation shown in the clip seems to have a similar aesthetic to Colorado’s earlier works, notably Penguin Highway, in which it also has a key director and animation director in common with, Fumi Kato.

Additionally, Netflix unveiled the first Drifting Home poster. The poster features Kosuke, Natsume, and their flat on the water in addition to four additional characters who seem to be friends of the primary two and who will aid in the investigation of their strange predicament.

A Whisker Away Season 2 Release Date

The book A Whisker Away was published in 2020. There is currently no information available about the premiere of A Whisker Away Season 2. Fans can now only wait for the release of A Whisker Away Season 2 news.

A Whisker Away Season 2 Cast

The primary character in the first film A Whisker Away, a middle school student called Miyo Sasaki, is one of several characters. All the other characters from the film, save her, are present here.

The roles that each voice actor portrayed or provided the voice for in the film are mentioned alongside their respective actors.

Miyo Sasaki was played by Mirai Shida

Kento Hinode played by Natsuki Hanae

Kusugi sensei played by Hiroaki ogi

Hajime played by Fukushi Ochiai

Mask seller played by Kōichi Yamadera

Kaoru Mizutani played by Ayako Kawasumi

Masamichi Isami played by Kensho Ono

Yoriko Fukase played by Minako Kotobuki

Miki Saitō played by Sayaka Ohara

Tamaki played by Rei Sakuma

Yōji Sasaki played by Susumu Chiba

Sugita played by Oolong Yoshida

Kenzo Hinode played by Motomu Kiyokawa

Shōta Bannai played by Wataru Komada

Kakinuma played by Shin-ichiro Miki

Ayumu Niibori played by Yūsuke Nagano

Tomoya Sakaguchi played by Daisuke Namikawa

Kinako played by Eri Kitamura

Yumi Hinode played by Rina Kitagawa

Shiori Mizoguchi played by Rie Hikisaka

Sachiko Hinode played by Emi Shinohara

A Whisker Away Season 2 Trailer

A Whisker Away Season 2 Plot

Let’s first look at the first release, A Whisker Away, before we begin our discussion on A Whisker Away Season 2.

A Whisker Away was given its name since it is known as “Wanting to Cry, I Pretend that I’m a Cat” in Japanese. Junichi Sato with Tomotaka Shibayama each served as the film’s director.

A Whisker Away was written by Mari Okada.Studio Colorido, Toho Animation, and Twin Engine were the remaining businesses that worked in the development of the great movie A Whisker Away. On June 18, 2020, the movie had its formal release on the Netflix network.

Miyo Sasaki was no different from another middle school girl, yet she was unique in that she was dissatisfied with her circumstances. She was a native of the Tokoname region’s town.

Since Miyo Sasaki’s father remarried, she has no desire to be with Kaoru at all. Mother of Miyo Sasaki has abandoned her and moved in with her father. She kept everything at home, where a lot was happening, to herself.

She continued on by herself. She used to travel to school every day and spend her time trying to win over her longtime crush, Kento Hinode.

She persisted in making attempts each day to win his approval despite the several times he turned her down and shown his lack of interest in her.

She used to feel depressed alone every day. That being said, one day she encountered a shady, enigmatic cat that sells masks and can communicate.

She will be able to shift into a cat anytime she wants while wearing the mask since she entered into a contract by exchanging her human form.

After having her request to transform into a cat at any time fulfilled, she moved about until settling down with Hinode, her crush.

Her given name was Taro. To keep Hinode company, she began to visit him often, and over time, she gradually learned more about her infatuation.

Miyo, meantime, overheard several lads criticising her infatuation one day when she was at school. She intervened to safeguard his reputation there.

After this episode, she realised that it was the initial time he had shared his lunch with her out of consideration for her.

Hinode’s goals and the difficulties he was experiencing alone were both revealed to Miyo and Taro. She also found out that their pottery store was shutting since business was not good.

Miyo thinks she has to proclaim her love to Hinode by sending him a love letter expressing all of her sentiments after spending a great deal time with him.

But as she had intended, there was a ruckus that led to her and Hinode being made fun of together instead of as she had intended.

Hinode saw the situation and confessed to everyone how much she hated her, which rescued both of them. Miyo felt more wounded than ever after hearing those comments.

Later that day, Miyo expressed a desire to permanently transform into a cat and live alongside Hinode.

Her human disguise with her face broke off in the shape of a glass mask as she made the decision to live as a cat forever. The mask vendor arrived as soon as it occurred to take humans mask.