A wolf in the Forest: María Becerra declared her love for Gymnastics and sang the songs of the fans

Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata reached the top of Professional League after beating Defense and Justice by 1 a 0 in the stadium Juan Carmelo Zerillo. The youthful flyer Thomas Wall33 minutes into the second half, gave victory to Lobowhich despite having shown its best version extended to twelve games without knowing defeat and reached the top of the table with 14 units.

But beyond the victory, in the Bosque a particular moment was experienced thanks to the presence of one of his most famous fans. Is that Mary Becerra appeared on the field of play to follow the actions of the cast led by Pipo Gorosito y celebrated the victory singing the songs that usually sound in the stands.

After receiving the number 22 jersey, (the institution also gave one to her mother) the popular artist was encouraged with a hit dedicated to her neighbors from Students: “Today I tell the bitter, what it is to have feeling, that the drinks do not matter, that these are only moments. What matters is the people, and it is the best we have, today we encourage you on earth, but also from heaven “…

The singer-songwriter is one of the figures of urban music who in recent days has stood out with three awards in the delivery of the Your Urban Music Awards 2022which took place in the Coliseum of Puerto Rico and they were transmitted by Telemundo International. The Argentine artist was awarded with Top Rising Star Female, Song of the Year for “What else then?” Y new year video artist for “Between us remix”.

Meanwhile, the Tripero awaits the incorporation of his first two reinforcements for the course of this week: the midfielder Paul DeBlasis, coming from European football, and the right back Leonel Di Placido last step by Lanus. the steering wheel of 34 years emerged from the lower divisions of the La Plata club and has already agreed on his return until December 2023 as a free player, dropped his contract in the Cartagena of the second division spain.

The footballer was another of the witnesses who witnessed the victory over the Hawkwhich put the Lobo at the top of the contest. From Blasis spent more than a decade in Old continent with a positive sports career in the leagues of Greece, Germany and Spain and arrives at Gym to fulfill his desire to finish his stage as a player in the club of which he is a fervent supporter. According to club officials, will sign for 18 months with the option to renew for another year.

On the other hand, Say Placido will arrive in La Plata to complete the medical examination and then seal the bond on loan for 18 months with charge, without purchase option. The 28-year-old winger, who made his debut in All Boys en 2014went on loan to Atletico Tucuman in 2016 and a year later he joined the garnet.

