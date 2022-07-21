A woman “drenched in blood” and a sexual game that got out of control: the death of a former rugby league player that shocks England

Ricky Bibey, former Wigan Warriors player (Getty Images)

This weekend the Italian city of florence was surprised by an atypical case after the Police received a call from the Continental hotel reporting the death of one of his guests who had transformed the room where this man was staying with a woman into a kind of horror movie scene. In the last hours it was learned that the deceased is Ricky Bibeya former English rugby league player, and investigations into the case have yielded chilling information.

It is that the weekend the hotel workers heard desperate cries of a woman asking for help at dawn. Arriving at the place where the screams came from, They found her half-naked and “bathed in blood” in one of the corridors, according to the newspaper The nation. Inside the room lay the naked body of the former athlete, a two-time Challenge Cup winner with Wigan Warriors and St. Helens.

The 43-year-old woman was bleeding profusely in part from superficial injuries to her neck. and had to be transferred immediately to a hospital to contain the bleeding, the Italian newspaper said, although she is already out of danger. The first indications indicate that Bibey, 40, would have died of cardiac arrest.

The death of the former rugby league player has shocked England

Details of the investigation have now become known. The police found in the room various objects that could have been used in an erotic night and also the site The Times was able to contact a source close to the case who reported that everything would have been the product of a “sexual game” that got out of control.

The woman, whose identity remains secret, traveled from Manchester to Florence on Friday with the former athlete, although they are not a formal couple. On Sunday, once her picture was stabilized, she was informed that the man had died and in the next few days she is expected to give testimony to understand what happened between those four doors. “What needs to be established is whether or not she consented, whether this was a game or an assault on her part, that’s what she can tell us.”indicated the source to the British medium.

An autopsy will be carried out on Thursday on Bibey’s body. “It was probably a heart attack, but the autopsy will confirm it,” said the person close to the investigation, who added: “Samples were taken to establish if there were drugs, Viagra or other substances present in the blood”. In addition, he reported: “Mr. Bibey had no obvious signs of an injury that could have caused his death and no third person was involved.” On the other hand, no drugs were found in the room, as confirmed by coroner Martina Focardi to the Italian portal I read.

It should be noted that the hotel where they stayed is usually used by couples to have a few nights of passion. On the websites of travelers and guides, this venue is recommended “honeymooners and those looking for a romantic weekend”. These descriptions, the fact that toys of a sexual nature were found, the lack of serious injuries on the body of the former rugby league player and other key points in the investigation then put as the main theory that everything was an erotic game that was It got out of control and would have caused the former English athlete a heart attack.

