A woman from liberated Kharkiv recounted the hell she experienced during the occupation by Russian troops

“We are going to shoot your daughter! Tell us right now: where your flags at, bitch? You support Ukraine, right?

The death threat against his daughter petrified Julia Petrova. Russian soldiers desperately searched his entire house, rifling through every drawer looking for some “incriminating” evidence of his support for kyiv. They didn’t find her and she survived. Now, having fled the city, he celebrates the liberation of the region and hopes to be able to return to his town, although he knows that it is still a long way from being a safe zone.

In an interview with the Russian independent portal MedusaPetrova narrated the drama suffered for six months when the invaders arrived. “Russian troops entered our village almost immediately. They entered without a fight; there were no Ukrainian soldiers and the mayor (of Kupyansk) handed over the city”. It is a strategic point, as it is the railway connection with other important points in the country.

The vet lived with her mother, her 9-year-old daughter, and many rescued pets. In recent days she had gone down to take refuge in the basement from the frequent explosions and noise of planes, but now the invaders walked the streets as if they owned the place.

“In the early days, they hung flags everywhere, Russian and Soviet. They put a Russian soldier at each intersection. They had no contact with the locals; everyone was distant. No one could tell them anything,” he recounted.

As he explained, the soldiers entered the shops and took everything they wanted. If anyone dared to claim them, he was beaten and arrested. They also entered the houses to take what interests them. “They acted as if the world belonged to them,” he added, claiming they got drunk and shot up buildings just for entertainment.

The situation was getting darker. Yulia recounts that fishermen found dead local residents in the rivers with bags over their heads and their arms tied.

But the most sinister occurred in the basements of the administrative buildings. “There they detained people. When you passed by there, your hair stood on end, because you heard the inhuman screams. Both women’s and men’s voices. It’s scary to even imagine what they did to make people scream like that,” she detailed.

This Tuesday, the Ukrainian police confirmed the complaints of “torture camps” deployed in these basements in various parts of the region, recovered during the counteroffensive launched in September.

Kharkiv residents receive humanitarian aid after the liberation of the region in the Ukrainian counter-offensive (Reuters)

Petrova says that many dissidents who did not hide their pro-Ukrainian positions ended up disappearingas well as several young women.

Meanwhile, the Russians forced people to work on the railway. First they offered them large salaries, but it was all a lie, since in the end they only gave them food and threatened them if they stopped collaborating.

There were also residents who supported the troops, and many of them traveled to Russia.

According to what she believes, one of her neighbors was the one who denounced her for her way of thinking. “My friend’s mother, who works as a caregiver, for example, said to me: ‘Why do you support Ukraine? I can go right now and hand you over to the Russians. And you’ll end up in the basement,’” she recalled. The threat was clear.

And it is that ending up in the basement was the worst scenario. “A son of some friends of mine skipped curfew for a few minutes, he didn’t get home on time. They took him and put him in the basement. The next day, they took him out. They had beaten him so much that he couldn’t walk,” he recalled.

Finally, three people appeared at her house, pushed her violently and dragged her to sit while they searched her belongings. They targeted her, they pointed a gun at her daughter to try to get information from her. “You support Ukraine, right? Don’t you like us? You don’t like Russians?, They Asked.

“I stayed silent. She was so scared that she couldn’t say a single word. They searched and searched, until finally they said, “We’ll be back.” And they left”.

She did not wait for them to comply with what was said. The next day, with everything she had saved, they found someone who had a car and took them with what they were wearing to territory controlled by Ukraine.

“We had to go through nine Russian checkpoints on the way to Ukraine. the way to the [línea de demarcación entre las tropas ucranianas y rusas] It lasted six hours,” he said.

It is that each one of the controls asked him for money. “They think they’re our owners because they decide who can pass and who can’t,” he said.

As a precaution, he had to delete all the information on his phone, since any message or photo could be used against him.

Finally, he arrived with nothing in the Ukrainian sector. “They took all of our gold, including my daughter’s gold cross and chain, and we gave them $400 that we had been saving.”

Ukrainian soldiers patrol in Kharkiv after regaining control of the area (Reuters)

Calm came when they saw the soldiers responding to kyiv, also receiving help from volunteers. In any case, they had to go through interviews with the Security Service to ensure that they were not infiltrated by espionage.

“In the beginning, it was very difficult to get used to the fact that we no longer had to be afraid around the soldiers,” he acknowledged. It was hard for him to look the uniformed men in the eye. She now says that she is calmer, although she does not leave her mind about the goal of returning to her town.

“We have no more clothes than what we are wearing. But our top priority right now is getting our other pets back.. Kupyansk has been liberated, but just yesterday there was shelling from the Russian Federation, and there were some casualties,” he said. “I really want to go home, but now I can’t. Our town is located right next to the border. All their artillery will be able to hit our house, and their missiles will fly over it.” According to him he believes, the Russians will try to retake the city.

Anyway, he promises that he will come back for his pets. “I want everything to end. I want people to stop dying and getting crippled. I don’t want people or animals to have to suffer more.”

