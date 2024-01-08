A Wonderful New World Chapter 220 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Readers are most excited about A Wonderful New World, Chapter 220, because it is coming out soon. As the story goes in an interesting direction, fans have had a lot of questions and are interested.

Another famous Manhwa series is A Wonderful New World. Ho-Seung, a man wrongly accused of placing a camera in a women’s bathroom, is sent to a dream world where he can utilize his abilities and knowledge to thrive.

The story is composed by Ko Sonjak, and Lee Hyun draws the pictures. Since 2022, the website Mangakakalot has been publishing the story in parts, and its funny, action-packed, and sexy plot has garnered it a lot of fans. The most recent part, Part 219., came out on December 29, 2023, and left fans on the edge of their seats.

Ho-Seung encountered a new task in this chapter: navigating a mysterious cave guarded by a formidable boss and concealing a secret. He had to be smart and skilled to figure out the problems and beat the bad guys.

Along the way, he met a new person, a beautiful prince, who was also stuck in magic land. The prince liked Ho-Seung as well and tried to get him to like him by being nice and giving him gifts.

However, Ho-Seung wasn’t interested in the prince and was eager to get out of prison as soon as possible. At the end of the chapter, Ho-Seung and the prince met the dungeon’s boss, a huge dragon that breathed both ice and fire.

A Wonderful New World Chapter 220 Release Date:

The writers confirmed the release date of Chapter 220 of A Wonderful New World as January 12, 2024. This is great news for fans because it means they won’t have to wait any longer to read more stories from the future book.

A Wonderful New World Chapter 220 Storyline:

At this point, there aren’t any official leaks or raw scans for Chapter 220 of A Wonderful New World. However, fans have offered their guesses and ideas on social media. He and the prince will work together to fight the dragon, yet its fire and ice weapons will be tough for them.

Ho-Seung is going to employ his skills to find where the dragon is weak and hit it with his sword. The prince will help Ho-Seung as well as heal his wounds with his power and tools. They will beat the dragon and figure out what the dungeon’s secret is.

A strong wizard made the cave to evaluate the heroes who went inside. The wizard is going to give Ho-Seung as well as the prince a wealth chest full of rare and valuable things as a prize. Ho-Seung will also discover a way to return to the real world.

After killing the dragon and finding the wealth, Ho-Seung and the prince will have a moment to celebrate and be thankful. The prince will tell Ho-Seung how he feels as well as ask him to stay alongside him in the dream world.

It will be hard for Ho-Seung to decide whether he wants to go back to his normal life or explore the dream world. Additionally, he will feel sympathy for the prince, who has been locked up alone and lonely. He needs to decide what to do, and what he does will affect the prince’s life as well.

A Wonderful New World Chapter 220 Trailer Release:

Where To Watch A Wonderful New World Chapter 220:

The full version of Only Hope can be found on Webtoon, where you are able to read all the stories in order without stopping. The website will let you read even the new parts of the manga, like chapter 219, which comes out on January 13, 2024.

Review of Chapter 219 of “A Wonderful New World”:

In the last episode of “A Wonderful New World,” Ho-Seung as well as the prince went into prison. They ran into a lot of traps as well as monsters there. They had to solve a bunch of questions and riddles to get to the next level.

Ho-Seung used his knowledge and creativity to figure out how to do what he needed to do. The prince depended on his magic as well as the things he owned to help him. Besides that, the prince tried to flirt with Ho-Seung.

He additionally attempted to impress him with his kindness and charm. Ho-Seung, on the other hand, wasn’t interested in the prince. He wanted to get out of prison in as little time as possible.

He and the prince were making it to the last level of the cave by the end of the chapter. There, they met the boss, a huge dragon that could breathe both ice and fire. They were both getting ready for a fight at the same time. The dragon roared while employing its fire and ice to attack them.

What Is The Rating For A Wonderful New World Chapter 219?

People who read and like Manhwa stories like A Wonderful New World. It has good ratings and reviews from both reviewers and fans. Based on 567 votes, Mangakakalot gives it a score of 4.2 out of 5. Additionally, readers commended it for its funny, exciting, and sexy story, as well as its art style that is full of color and detail.

A Wonderful New World Chapter 220 Raw Scan Release Date:

The raw scans for A Wonderful New World Chapter 220 will be made public on January 9, 2024, two days ahead of schedule. The raw scans are the manhwa in its original Korean form before it is translated and changed to English. Some fans enjoy perusing the raw scans to see what the next part will be like, even if they don’t understand the language.

But the raw scans aren’t always correct and might have mistakes or secrets in them. So, you should wait for the published English version of the episode, which will come out on January 8, 2024. Here is a timer that keeps going until the raw scan comes out.