A world champion with France is looking for players in Argentina to take him to Europe: the two promises he has signed up

The world champion with France in 1998 Robert Pires is visiting South America, more precisely in Argentina. With access to several European clubs, the former Arsenal of England and Olympique de Marseille have already seen two matches of the First date that takes place during the week in national football. On Tuesday he witnessed the victory of Argentinos Juniors against Newell’s and last night he was in the Monumental for River’s win against Patronato. There he met again Marcelo Gallardowhom he faced in the French league during the Doll’s time in Monaco.

Without hesitation, Pires pointed to the footballer who dazzled him in Núñez: “There are many, but I liked 13, Enzo Fernandez . It’s not because I used to play in the same position, but he does have a very good way of playing, moving around. It was always a solution for his companions. He handles the ball very well. What I like is that he always wants to break the lines, play with the wings or try to play with the striker. Apparently, I loved Enzo Fernández”.

When they mentioned the praise of the Frenchman, the millionaire midfielder blushed: “Thank you very much, a compliment like that is very nice. He serves me to keep improving”.

With the transfer to Manchester City completed, Pires was also asked about Julian Alvarez. In dialogue with ESPNHe opined: “What can I tell you? He is very good. When we see what he is doing, that he has very good technique and a lot of speed, it means a lot of things. He is a good player, who is sure to improve a lot with City and Pep Guardiola, with players like Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne”. And he valued: “It is a nice surprise for Argentines to see another Argentine arrive at City. Not for the player, also for Argentine football. That should be an example for the other players.”

Robert Pires praises the Galarza of Argentinos Juniors

Robert, who develops a portfolio with young promises in Argentina, also went through the channel TyC Sports after his experience in the stadium Diego Armando Maradona from La Paternal, where he received a number 10 jersey with his last name and was surprised by the sponsor of Maradona’s series. “I’m already invited to every Argentine game”he said between laughs, for the good fortune that his presence gave to the cast of Gabriel Milito, who clearly won 3-0 against the Leprosy.

Who was the other player that caught your attention at La Paternal? “The 15th of Argentines. Diego Galarza. He scored the second goal. He is a bit similar to Riquelme, because of the way he runs and handles the ball. He has good technique”. The midfielder was one of the great figures in the duel against Rosario and did not go unnoticed by the European emissary who will try to recruit the country’s jewels.

In the next few hours, he would make contact with Riquelme and could be invited to the match between Boca and Rosario Central that will be played this Sunday at the Vélez Sársfield stadium.

