A world without handshakes is a vision of real intimacy

As rituals alternate to stay away from the unfold of coronavirus, it’s time to seem into people’s souls as a substitute

On Sunday, at St Mary’s church in Harbourne, Birmingham, Father John knowledgeable us there may very well be a couple of changes proper by means of mass. Acutely aware of coronavirus – no respecter of nations or faiths – there may very well be no blessed chalice and the communion wafers may very well be positioned handiest in our fingers, no longer on our tongues. There have been no holy water to bless ourselves with on the means in. And Fr John assured us it should no longer be taken as rudeness when he didn’t shake fingers with every people on the means out.

I’ve under no circumstances been one for the taking of the wafer without delay on to the tongue; a little old-school for me. Nonetheless the ritual of the holy water – the four faint, soon-fading, watery marks on our foreheads and chests – have on a regular basis kind of ached with which implies for me. Nonetheless what actually unsettled me was as soon as the plea to not shake fingers proper by means of the sign of peace. Merely if in case you could have under no circumstances had the joy, the sign of peace, in a Catholic mass, comes between the Lord’s Prayer and the breaking of the bread. The priest invites us to “Offer every completely different the sign of peace”. We then shake fingers with those spherical us and say: “Peace be with you”. Earlier than I was a Catholic, this bit astounded me. I’d go alongside to mass with a quantity of of my beery, footbally faculty mates, after which abruptly we’d be wishing every completely different peace, which wasn’t the sort of issue we ever wanted every completely different inside the primary run of gadgets. Nice. It has on a regular basis been a highlight of mass for me, and no longer handiest as a outcome of this may be a sign that you simply’re, er, nearer to the highest of mass than the beginning. I like it for its simplicity. Who, of regardless of faith or none, could possibly object to having peace wanted upon them?

