A wounded Ukrainian soldier in Mariupol recounted his captivity in a Russian hospital: “He dripped like rotten meat”

Vladyslav Zhaivoronok, 29, walks in kyiv (AFP)

In the midst of the summer crowd in the center of kyiv, the Ukrainian military Vladyslav Jaivoronok recounts the hell of the siege of Mariupol, how he suffered the amputation of a leg and his weeks in captivity.

“It was getting worse and worse, harder and harder. We held the defense as long as we could”, assures the AFP this soldier from the Azov regiment who participated in the battle of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, a symbol of the tenacious Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion.

With the help of crutches after the amputation of his left leg, Vladyslav, 29, talks to the AFP in front of a large banner hanging on the facade of the kyiv City Hall reading “Free the defenders of Mariupol”.

Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24: within days, Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of ​​Azov, was surrounded.

Detail with the colors of the Ukrainian flag (AFP)

Vladyslav and his comrades barricaded themselves in the vast and labyrinthine metallurgical complex of Azovstal to continue fighting.

Under constant bombardment, he settled in a half-ruined bunker. During the day he went out to carry out his duties as a drone operator.

“The whole area was full of pieces of buildings” and the soldiers they lacked water, food and ammunitionthis man recalls, as people strolling the streets of central kyiv notice the missing leg under his brown shorts.

Like “rotten meat”

Despite the rapidly deteriorating situation, the soldiers kept their morale high, says Vladyslav: “The last few days, he foresaw a kind of final battle. We waited for her and we were prepared”.

Bombing at Azovstal plant (via Reuters/File)

But on May 15, an anti-tank missile hit it. He was urgently transported to the “medical bunker” and there, on a precarious operating table, he was in the border of dead.

The next day, they had to amputate his leg. He also had a serious injury to his right eye.

As part of an agreement with which kyiv hoped to get the fighters out of Azovstal, Vladyslav was transported out of the compound.

He remembers seeing the insignia of Russian soldiers with the symbol “Z”, used by their enemies.

Due to his injuries, he did not meet the same fate as his comrades sent to Olenivka prison, in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, where dozens of prisoners were killed in an explosion in July.

(AFP)

But the weeks of captivity in the Donetsk hospital brought him another kind of suffering. “There was a moral pressure. No contact with relatives, no access to the telephone, ”says the soldier.

Medical care was “of a very low level” and medicines were lacking. “I was dripping like rotten meat because, having been seriously injured, I only started antibiotics on the fifth day”, dice.

According to Vladyslav, he and three other soldiers from his room they received just enough food “so that the heart would not stop”.

“And every day they told us that no one needed us, that we would not be traded, that everyone had abandoned us“, Add.

“Free the defenders of Mariupol” (AFP)

“Inside pressure”

Suddenly, his six weeks of captivity ended. “They woke us up at 4 in the morning, read the list (of prisoners), took us outside, put us on a bus and drove us into the night,” recalls Vladyslav.

That day, more than a hundred Ukrainian prisoners were exchanged.

“I couldn’t breathe until I was on the Ukrainian side, out of range of the Russian artillery”, affirms the soldier, whose injuries do not prevent him from joking. “I gave our doctors a lot of work,” says this career soldier with a smile.

He expresses himself serenely. His voice cracks only once, when he speaks of the thousands of Ukrainian prisoners still in Russian hands.

“This does not leave me alone. It oppresses me inside. When the boys are back, I will be able to breathe more freely,” she says.

(With information from AFP/By Dmytro Gorshkov)

KEEP READING:

Zelensky Warned Russia About Prosecuting Ukrainian Captives: ‘If They Do It, There Will Be No More Negotiations’

The Russian army said it used the Kinzhal hypersonic missile in Ukraine three times.