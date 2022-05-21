A year ago, Audacity announced that it was going to “spy” on us and many clones emerged. None have been able to cough

A year ago, the quintessential open source audio editor, Audacity, began the month of May with new owners: Muse Group, the developer of Ultimate Guitar and the MuseScore platform. But the latter evoked in many users the memory of an old controversy surrounding an attempt to put user-generated resources behind a ‘paywall’.

So for a section of the Audacity community, the change of ownership did not anticipate anything good. And the controversy was not long in coming: the first change introduced in the code by the new company consisted of the introduction of a telemetry systemwhich would keep various data about users on third-party servers (Google and Yandex).

When Muse agreed to change this to leave the data on its own servers, it made the situation even worse by consider the possibility of selling the collected data to “potential buyers”. Users and the media began to describe Audacity, a software as popular as – until then – respectable, tagged ‘spyware’.

Finally, Daniel Ray (Head of Strategy at Muse Group) announced, after attribute much of the controversy to Audacity’s “unclear wording of the terms of use”, who would undertake a rewriting of them with the aim of making them better understood. Did that mean, then, that there was ultimately no collection or sale of user data?

Yes and no. Ray made it clear that Audacity would only collect three types of data: IP address, basic system information (OS version, CPU type…) and bug report data (optional, manually and voluntarily submitted by the user); on the other hand, such information would neither be sold nor handed over to the authorities without prior court order.

Beyond telemetry…

But telemetry was not the only log that fueled the bonfire of controversy in those days. Many other issues were put on the table in those days of May/June:

Muse Group introduced a ‘Contributor License Agreement’ which gave the company the right to use contributions to the project’s code at will: contributors could continue to use their code as they pleased in their own projects, but they couldn’t later withdraw permission for Muse Group to use it in Audacity. This agreement continues to collect these requirements even today:

“The CLA also ensures that once you have provided a contribution, you cannot attempt to withdraw permission for its use at a later date. […] No single contributor can sustain such a threat to the entire user community.” “Trivial patches like spell fixes or missing words won’t require an agreement, as anyone could. Almost anything will require a CLA, though.”

There were rumors that the previous point was related to the possible introduction of a ‘dual license’ that hasn’t been heard from since : the latest stable version of Audacity, recently updated, only includes references to the traditional GPL 2. Although, yes, the company’s managers made reference at the time to its intention to adopt at some future time the GPL 3 license .

Muse Group tweaked Audacity’s ‘Privacy Policy’ in order to prohibit its use by children under 13 years of age, theoretically in order to comply with various US and EU regulations. But this requirement is not only not necessary, but it is a restriction incompatible with the GPL. Today, this reference has disappeared from the legal text.

Of forks and bundles

When the controversy broke out, the developer community was quick to threaten Muse Group with the launch of a fork. It was not something strange or out of place in the open source world: when the popular VS Code announced the introduction of basic telemetry, the ‘VSCodium’ project was created, which was exactly the same software, stripped of the thorny new functionality. But in this case, the community responded by launching…



Saucedacity and Audacium, running together. He wanted to add Tenacity to the capture, but Tenacity and Audacium crash when opening one of them without closing the other first.

First, were unable to unite in a single project that it was limited to suppressing the most controversial part of the original: they were overcome by the desire to add new features and/or a new interface, a long-demanded feature in the Audacity community.

Secondly, if there was the possibility —and that is not clear, once things calmed down after the Mouse Group rectifications— that one of them managed to carve out its own niche of users and developersthe competition between the four forks has thrown that overboard, since none of them have emerged as a clear alternative…

and neither has anyone been able to quickly incorporate new functions that justify the abandonment of the original brand. Add to this the internal controversies of some of the ‘secessionist’ projects and we are left with the feeling that such noisy panniers were not needed for this trip.

That’s not to say that what happened hasn’t taken its toll on Audacity: after the controversy, Linux distributions have stopped updating the packages of this software to its latest versionso Audacity 3.1.x is now only accessible by using unofficial packages (Snap, Flatpack, AppImage) or community repositories (such as AUR, in the case of Arch Linux).