a Year in Cinema’ on Anniversary of Debut – Variety

Neon, which dealt with the U.S. launch of “Parasite,” is commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Finest Image winner’s world premiere on the Cannes Movie Pageant.

The five-minute video, launched on Thursday as “Parasite: a Year in Cinema,” begins with the darkish comedy changing into the primary Korean movie to win the Palme d’Or, adopted by the discharge in October, which led to $53 million on the home field workplace — the third-highest for a international language movie of all-time.

Bong Joon-ho supplies loads of propulsion for the narrative, asserting, “When you overcome the barrier of one-inch subtitles, you’ll be launched to so many extra wonderful movies” and “I’ve all the time had the need to make movies which are not like something that exists on earth. It’s inevitable they may carry traces of me.”

The footage additionally portrays the rising awards momentum for “Parasite” with wins on the Golden Globes, the Display screen Actors Guild Awards, the Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards — interspersed with memorable quotes from Bong Joon-ho reminiscent of “Thanks. I’ll drink till subsequent morning.”

The video concludes with a 123 of joyous reactions on Oscar night time on Feb. 9, adopted by the phrases, “We miss all of you. Til we drink collectively once more.”

Watch under: