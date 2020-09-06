A year old child swallowed poisonous snake alive while playing, mother saw tail in mouth and then ..

A case has come out of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, on which hearing it creeps up. One year old child playing in the courtyard of the house swallowed the poisonous snake alive in the game. When the mother of the child saw the tail hanging from her mouth, her senses vied. In a hurry, he took the snake out of the child’s mouth by holding the tail. According to the news published on the Times of India website, ‘After this, the family took the child to the hospital where he is kept in care. Also Read – UP Police Constable’s Birthday Party Celebration, Sub-Inspector’s Bullet Shot in Harsh Firing

Please tell that farmer Dharmapala reached the district hospital of Bareilly with his one year old child Devendra and 6 inch long snake on Saturday. After reaching there, he told the whole thing to Emergency Medical Officer Dr. Harish Chandra. Dharampal said that his child had swallowed the snake and after that he placed the dead snake on the table. After this, the child was immediately injected with a poison bite. The condition of the child is now fine and he has also been discharged.

Dharampal told that his one-year-old son Devendra was playing at home on Saturday morning. Her mother Somvati was busy with household chores. Dharampal himself was preparing to go to work. At the same time, a snake child suddenly came to the playing child. After this, he started swallowing the snake's baby in the mouth and the snake slowly started going inside.

Dharampal told that Somvati noticed that Devendra has been eating something for a long time and is constantly running his mouth. When Somvati went to her, a snake’s tail appeared in Devendra’s mouth. Somvati immediately grabbed the snake’s tail and pulled it out.