A young Spanish man arrested for cheating 72,000 euros using the SIM swapping method through internet purchases

Cybercrime is the order of the day with numerous internet scams that try to hunt down those most vulnerable people who have a technological device. Phishing or digital impersonation means that many people can compromise their digital well-being due to the trust placed in a link or in a stranger.

A technique that may be less well known, but which is in the focus of many people today, is SIM swapping. A method that until now was used by a young man from Melilla who has been detained by the UDEF of the Superior Headquarters of Melilla accused of being the author of 14 scams with this method by which he would have obtained 72,000 euros, being their victims from other parts of the Spanish territory.

DO NOT BE FOOLED! The main SCAMS in ONLINE PURCHASES and HOW TO AVOID THEM

The alleged scammer selected his victims very well

As reported by the National Police through a press release, this young man would have first obtained personal information from his victims, being selected. This was achieved sending emails with fraudulent phishing linkssupplanting a bank, to obtain name, DNI, date of birth and endless data that would be used later.





Specifically, the alleged scammer went with this information to the telephone company to request a new SIM card, leaving the victim’s telephone inoperative by having canceled his card. In this way, the swindled could receive both SMS and calls that were addressed to the victim. This made it possible for him to access banking applications and make purchases online by obtaining verification codes in the SMS he received.

Undoubtedly, this methodology used is really complex and elaborate, since it involves selecting a victim very well with steps prior to carrying out the corresponding robberies. And it is that this arrest has not occurred overnight, but rather The National Police informs us that the investigation began last October 2021 with a complaint at the Valencia Police Station.

In this the SIM SWAPING method and an amount of 6,000 euros were stated that was stolen from the victim through credit cards that she had not contracted. In this case they had been generated by the attacker through access to the app.





The investigation, as is logical, focused mainly on the destination of all purchases made with these cards. Everything pointed to an address in Malaga, where they proceeded to intervene confirming that the packages they were received by a person who did not know their origin. He simply accepted them, and received a payment from the scammer when he picked them up.

Finally, the National Police was able to identify the alleged 20-year-old swindler of Spanish nationality, who had four bank cards (one in Lithuania and another with cryptocurrencies) in addition to several high-end devices. He is currently accused of 13 crimes of fraud and one of identity theft As a result of this SIM SWAPPING method that is gradually gaining strength on the network.