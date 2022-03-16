A young Ukrainian woman is broadcasting on TikTok how she lives the war. It is a unique historical document

In what is called the world’s first “TikTok war”, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not only being covered by the traditional media. In Magnet and Xataka we have recently told how young Ukrainians, armed with their phones, have reported what they are experiencing first-hand during the war. Among them is Valeria Shashenok. She is one of 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine who have crossed into neighboring countries in the last 10 days.

“How I have been evacuated from Ukraine”: reads a title at the beginning of one of his videos shared on the social network. “First I had to go to the kyiv train station. From there to Lviv and finally to Przemyśl. On the train to Poland I stood for 10 hours. I waited 5 hours at the border. Seven hours later I arrived in Lodz. How fast And on top of that I can come without a passport. Thanks to the Polish volunteers, I have finally arrived in Warsaw. It is the most horrible trip of my life. Thank you Putin!” All of these messages are interspersed with shocking images of trains packed with civilians and food being distributed while upbeat music resonates ironically.

@valerisssh It’s the most horrible trip! Thanks Russia ♬ Celebrate the Good Times – Mason

This is how a video from the TikTok platform, which is familiar to all of us because of the challenges and the dances, can become a historical document to study the Ukrainian war. This is how this girl told her evacuation from Chernigov to Poland.

But before embarking on her journey, Valeria had already become a sensation on the platform. In the midst of the conflict, the young woman turned to social networks to sharing videos of a bomb shelter in which he was living with his family while his city was bombed. Two weeks after Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the young Ella has already gained more than 300,000 followers.

In her TikTok videos, she hangs out with her mom cooking, playing with her dog, drying her hair, all while facing adversity with a comedic twist. The video “My Typical Day in a Bomb Shelter” has garnered 22 million views. In that particular clip, she heads out of the bunker where she lives, walking back to her family’s house to collect more belongings and take them to the hideout.

On her way, Valeria shows viewers what “Putin has done to the city,” with destroyed buildings and rubble littering the streets. The clip is set to none other than the song That Cha Luna by jazz singer Louis Prima, lending some levity to the grim situation. In another clip, with Future and Gunna’s rap song pushin PValeria shows the bomb shelter gym and jokes that it’s actually a 5-star hotel. Other videos show the Ukrainian posing outside bombed buildings and dancing to TikTok trending songs amid rubble.

Valeria even shows us the state of the city’s supermarkets after the invasion: empty shelves and no trace of food anywhere. She presents all this mainly with sarcasm and humor in your subtitles and titles. In one of the clips, she writes: “Living my best life thanks to Russia! #Stopwar.”

While some have found @Valerisssh’s hyper-stylized and influential videos jarring considering the context of the war, others have praised her for giving insight into the conflict in real time. “The internet changed warfare as we know it,” posted one user. Another commented: “Imagine students seeing this in a history class one day.” Without a doubt, a lesson for all of us.