A young woman recorded the moment when a missile almost killed her in the middle of the Russian bombardment of kyiv

The woman was meters from the fall of a Russian missile



It has been more than three months since kyiv was attacked. It seemed that calm had returned, although sirens occasionally sound. In fact, half an hour before the warning signal was issued. Until around 8.15 the Russian missiles fell.

Columns of black smoke could be seen from various points in the city, according to videos circulating on social networks.

One of them was the a young woman walking around the city while recording herself in selfie mode. She looks around her with some nervousness until a rocket or drone hit just meters from where she was standing.

Explosion in kyiv

For a matter of only a few meters, the young woman is apparently unharmed, although she felt the shock wave that shakes her hair. Her face lit up at the fire of the impact.

According to him Kyiv Postwho published the video, the young woman was walking through the city center.

In the capital, at least half a dozen explosions were heard in various neighborhoods.

“There are several bombardments against crucial infrastructures of the city”, indicated the mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

“We were sleeping when we heard the first explosion, we woke up to go look and there was a second”, said Ksneia Riazantseva, a 39-year-old language teacher who lives in kyiv, near two sites hit by the attacks. “We are in war”, he added.

An AFP journalist saw numerous ambulances in the center heading towards the sites of the explosions.

The Central kyiv business center, known as the DTEK Tower, was heavily damaged



The last bombing in kyiv had taken place on June 26.

The bombings came after the Crimean bridge, which connects the peninsula annexed by Moscow with Russia, was partially destroyed by a truck bomb explosion on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the explosion. In recent weeks, Russia has suffered several defeats and lost ground in the south and northeast of Ukraine.

“Ukraine existed before this enemy appeared, and Ukraine will exist after,” said the Ukrainian president

