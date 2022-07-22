A YouTuber offers 20,000 euros to anyone who passes Halo 2 in the most difficult mode and nobody is achieving it (nor have they done it in 18 years)

YouTuber Charlie “Cr1TiKaL” White Jr. (known on the Google platform as penguinz0) offers 20,000 dollars (that is, about 19,650 euros now that both currencies are almost on par) to whoever gets past Halo 2: Anniversary. It has to be on the highest difficulty level and with all the features created to put the game on its hardest. So far, no one has succeeded.

Cr1TiKaL has a channel on YouTube with more than 10 million subscribers. There he shows different topics and among his most popular videos are those that talk about games like Pokémon Unite.

The YouTuber offered a few weeks ago $5,000 if someone could do Halo 2: Anniversary in his “LASO” level i.e. “Legendary, All Skulls On”. LASO difficulty is playing Halo Infinite on Legendary difficulty, with all skulls enabled.

As no one claimed the money, even though millions of people know about itthe YouTuber now offers $20,000 and does so in a video titled: “Come get my money!”.

You can’t die even once





When Cr1TiKaL says that you have to use all the options that make the game difficult, he means that you have to disable the HUD, the invisible weapons or a mode in which shields recharge after a melee attack against enemies. Additionally, Cr1TiKaL’s challenge stipulates that a given skull should not be active, which would give it the advantage of invisibility.

And, if all this were not enough, Cr1TiKaL also requires you to play perfectly, that is, don’t die even once. That is almost impossible and the fact that no one has yet claimed the thousands of euros proves it.

The cash prize is only the first person to complete the challenge. Halo 2 was released in 2004 and since then no one in the world has been able to complete the challenge, let it be known publicly and according to the youtuber.

In 2020, Halo 2 was released in the Anniversary Edition (also for PC, later), which put the game back in the spotlight of many gamers. Y Cr1TiKaL believes that there was not enough motivation to get the batteries and achieve this milestone, and he hopes that $20,000 will do the trick.