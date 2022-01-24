A zombie mode in Battlefield 2042 has been disabled just a day after becoming available

This survival mode has been removed from Battlefield Portal for becoming an experience farm.

Users of Battlefield 2042 they are confused during these last months. Since its launch, the title of Electronic Arts It has suffered from different problems, with the game owners themselves admitting that it is taking them too long to solve them. The various errors have been corrected over the weeks, and the patches that will arrive soon have even been detailed.

But with 2042 it seems that we are facing a never ending story, because what seemed like great news has turned around again in recent days. And it is that last week a Zombies mode for Battlefield Portal, the section that allows users to create different game modes using weapons, maps and features belonging to the previous games in the saga. Only one day after announcing it, it has been reported that it’s no longer available.

This survival mode put us in a team of four players against 60 zombies, with the aim of staying alive for an hour. The mode has been removed because had become an experience farm, that is, the players gained too many points in a short time and very easily, which affected the general progression with respect to the rest of the users.

Hope we can fix it in the futureJustin Weibe, de Ripple Effect“We have removed the zombie mode and replaced it,” dice the design director of Ripple Effect (responsible for Battlefield Portal), Justin Weeb. “We hope to be able to fix this in the future and keep it in line with the progression of the game. We have also strengthened our review process to ensure this does not happen again. Thank you for your patience.”

What is striking here is what Weibe himself mentions: the way should not have passed the review process and yet he did. We do not know if it will be available again in the future, but it certainly added a touch of variety to a title that is declining in popularity. Battlefield Portal was precisely one of the great positive points that we saw in the game at the time of reviewing it, so if you want to know more about it, stop by our Battlefield 2042 analysis.

