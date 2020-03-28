A2IM’s Indie Week and Libera Awards Go Virtual for 2020

In yet one more signal of the occasions, the American Affiliation of Unbiased Music (A2IM) as we speak introduced that the 2020 installment of its Indie Week convention — the world’s largest gathering level particularly for the unbiased music group — is shifting on-line this yr, clearly because of the coronavirus pandemic. The occasion, which additionally contains the Libera Awards, celebrating the accomplishments of the indie sector, will nonetheless happen June 15-18, 2020.

In response to the announcement, “This primary-of-its-kind international music convention will permit the group to assist the unbiased music group via instructional and impactful programming, in addition to via significant peer-to-peer connections. A2IM is grateful to its members, attendees, audio system, and performers who display time and once more the significance of group.”

Extra details about the digital Indie Week and Libera Awards occasion can be launched quickly. Please observe that A2IM will keep up a correspondence within the coming weeks with all ticket holders relating to subsequent steps. To comply with the newest information and to study A2IM membership, please go to www.a2im.org.