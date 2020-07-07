A3 Artists Agency Hires Adam Kanter, Andy Patman for Literary Division – Variety

A3 Artists Agency has employed business veterans Andy Patman and Adam Kanter as companions in an effort to construct its literary division and develop the corporate.

Patman has been employed as co-head of tv content material and Kanter has turn out to be co-head of movement photos.

Patman spent greater than 20 years at Paradigm, the place he bought “Determined Housewives” to ABC and represented William Broyles, Marc Cherry, David Henry Hwang, Robert and Michelle King, and Kenny Ortega.

Kanter spent 24 years at CAA earlier than becoming a member of Paradigm in 2014 within the movement image literary division. He was let go in March as a part of layoffs that hit greater than 100 Paradigm staff amid fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kanter had been concerned with “The Bourne Identification” franchise, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” “Rescue Me” and “Fits” and has represented Malcolm D. Lee, Pete Segal, Joe Johnston, Walt Becker, Carl Franklin, and Amy Heckerling.

The company re-branded itself in March as A3 Artists, altering its title from Abrams Artists Agency.

“As I stated after we grew to become one of many first mid-tier companies to signal the WGA code of conduct, A3 is dedicated to the writers,” stated chairman Adam Daring. “We needed to make it possible for after we constructed our new literary division, it might be very efficient for our shoppers. There was no level in simply having literary brokers, somewhat, we needed to have a extremely succesful, extremely moral crew that might combine with our crew strategy.”

A3 additionally introduced it had employed two different Paradigm staff, Katt Reily and Martin To, as literary brokers. Reily spent the final yr as a TV literary agent at Paradigm. To represents TV writers and Amuse USA, a Japanese manufacturing firm that curates and develops Japanese IP for the American market.