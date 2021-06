Aa Gye Munde U.Okay. De is a Punjabi comedy film. The discharge date was once 8August 2014. The film was once directed through Manmohan Singh. You’ll watch this film on-line on Amazon High Video

The plot revolves across the lifetime of Roop and falls for a lady. He comes to a decision to persuade her father. Issues take a flip as a brand new marriage is checked out through the daddy. Will he have the ability to persuade his real love?