Aadhaar PVC Card: Now Aadhar Card will be seen in the new collection, you can easily keep it in the wallet – this is the easy way to get it

Aadhaar PVC Card: Today's Aadhar Card is among the most important documents. Without this, most of your work cannot be done. Everywhere Aadhar Card is demanded from you. In such a situation, if there is any damage to your Aadhaar card or it is lost, then Arco may face many problems. At the same time, your base will now be seen in a new avatar. Yes .. Now it will be exactly like an ATM card and you will not need to get laminated from the side too.

Your Aadhaar now comes in a convenient size to carry in your wallet.

Click on the link https://t.co/bzeFtgsIvR to order your Aadhaar PVC card. #OrderAadhaarOnline #AadhaarPVCcard pic.twitter.com/b2ebbOu30I

UIDAI has tweeted that Aadhar Card can now be reprinted on PVC card. This card will easily come in your wallet just like your ATM or debit card. UIDAI tweeted and wrote, ‘Your Aadhaar will now be in a convenient size, which you can easily keep in your wallet.’ However to make this card you will have to spend 50 rupees.

Aadhaar PVC card is completely weather-proof. With good quality printing and lamination, you can now bring it everywhere without having to worry about it being damaged, even by the rain. Order your Aadhaar PVC online now https://t.co/TVsl6Xh1cX pic.twitter.com/8GTL9fXyYI – Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 11, 2020

This new card of Aadhar is also attractive and durable. Along with this, the PVC Aadhaar card is also equipped with the latest security features. It has been made solely with the care of Vader. Security features will include hologram, guilloché pattern, ghost image and microtext. Aadhar PVC cards can now be ordered by ordering online.

You can now order the all-new Aadhaar PVC card, which is durable, looks attractive, and has the latest security features. Its security features include a hologram, Guilloche pattern, ghost image & Microtext. To order, click https://t.co/TVsl6Xh1cX pic.twitter.com/FTNbOa5wE3 – Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 10, 2020

This is how you can get new Aadhaar PVC Card

– To get Aadhaar PVC Card, first go to UAIDI website.

Here, go to ‘My Aadhaar’ section and click on ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’.

After this, enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number.

After this, fill the security code or captcha and click on Send OTP for OTP.

After this, submit the OTP received on the registered mobile.

– Now a preview of Aadhaar PVC Card will be in front of you.

– After this, click on the payment option given below.

After this, you will go to the payment page and you will have to deposit a fee of Rs 50 here.

– After payment, the order process of your Aadhaar PVC Card will be completed.

– You will be able to make payment through any means. There are also facilities for credit-debit card, UPI and net banking.