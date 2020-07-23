Aaj Ka Mausam 23 July 2020: Trouble due to rain in many areas including Delhi, floods in Bihar-Assam

Aaj Ka Mausam 23 July 2020: For the last few days, rain in many areas of the country including Delhi has derailed life. On Wednesday, in addition to Delhi, there was a lot of rain in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Northeast. Bihar has been raining heavily for the past several days. In more than 10 districts of the state, the population of lakhs is affected by floods. Also Read – Bihar Flood: 10 districts of Bihar hit by floods, millions of homeless

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that 17 cm in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Nakur (Saharanpur), nine in Saharanpur, eight in Fatehpur, six in Deoband (Saharanpur), Etawah, Shahabad (Hathras) and five in Maharajganj. It rained five centimeters of water. The department has predicted thunderstorms in many areas of the state even today. Also Read – Flood in Bihar: Rivers above Bihar danger mark, floods affecting more than 4 lakh population

Good rain in delhi

Traffic in the national capital Delhi was affected due to water logging in the low-lying areas of the city on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Center said that apart from most parts of Delhi, adjoining Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh also received rains. Due to rain, waterlogging took place at low lying areas and major intersections of the city. Also Read – Assam Flood: Flood situation in Assam serious, till date 59 people dead, more than 33 lakh affected

The Safdarjung Observatory giving meteorological data of the city received 67.6 mm of rain till 2:30 pm. So far, 157.4 mm rainfall has been recorded in July, which is 13 percent more than normal. The weather stations at Palam and Lodhi Road recorded 81.2 mm and 72 mm rainfall respectively.

Flood situation in Assam frightening

Talking about the northeastern states, flood situation in Assam has become serious. In Assam, the flood situation worsened as water entered new areas on Wednesday. Two more people died in the state due to floods and more than 26 lakh people have been affected, while five people have died in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh due to rain-related incidents.

Bihar is also reeling under floods where more than 4.5 lakh people are affected in ten districts. But there is no news of anyone’s death there yet. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General S.K. N. Pradhan said that 16 teams of NDRF are deployed in Assam and 20 teams in Bihar.

