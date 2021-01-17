Aaliyah’s Estate Posts Update on Bringing Music to Streaming Services

In observance of what would have been Aaliyah’s birthday on Saturday, her property posted an replace on its progress within the long-overdue technique of bringing her music to streaming providers.

A lot of the influential R&B singer’s catalog, who died in a airplane crash in 2001 on the age of twenty-two, has by no means appeared legally on streaming providers due to authorized points together with her property. It stays arguably the preferred catalog not to achieve this, since all three of her albums have been licensed double platinum and would have racked up a lot larger numbers had two of them not been basically unavailable because the creation of streaming. Whereas her picture and revolutionary hits, largely helmed by Timbaland and Missy Elliott, helped pave the way in which for numerous single-named R&B singers who adopted, not least Rihanna, solely her 1994 debut, “Age Ain’t Nothing However a Quantity,” and a handful of singles are legally out there on streaming providers.

On Saturday, her property mainly advised followers that they’re nonetheless working on it.

“We hear you and we see you,” the assertion from the late singer’s Twitter account reads. “Whereas we share your sentiments and want to have Aaliyah’s music launched, we should acknowledge that these issues should not inside our management and, sadly, take time. Our lack of ability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as troublesome for us because it has been for all of you. Our precedence has at all times been and can proceed to be Aaliyah’s music.

“Within the meantime, nonetheless, we’re working diligently to defend what’s in our management — Aaliyah’s model, legacy, and mental property,” the assertion continued. “In doing so, we are going to proceed to launch distinctive and thrilling initiatives to hold Aaliyah’s legacy and light-weight shining,” it concludes. “Undoubtedly, we perceive how frustration can lead to offended and disappointment. Nevertheless, we ask all of you on your continued assist and love as we goal to obtain these targets for all of you and our babygirl. We respect you.”

A message to our followers. We hear you and we see you. Thanks on your continued assist. – The Estate of Aaliyah#aaliyah #aaliyahhaughton #babygirl #aaliyahforever pic.twitter.com/fzFPf2CLLn — Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) January 15, 2021

Initially an R. Kelly protégé — the 2 had been briefly married, allegedly through a pretend ID, when she was simply 15 — Detroit-born Aaliyah Haughton first hit with “Age Ain’t Nothing However a Quantity.” However after her marriage to Kelly was annulled, she started working with the then-nascent group of Timbaland and Missy Elliott on the 1996 “One in a Million” album, the self-titled assortment launched simply weeks earlier than Aaliyah’s loss of life, and several other singles. Maybe most notable is the 1998 tune “Are You That Any person,” from the Eddie Murphy-starring “Dr. Doolittle” remake, which featured a memorable video and one in every of Timbaland’s most revolutionary productions, based mostly round a loop of a child cooing.

The disarray round her enterprise affairs within the wake of her loss of life was difficult by the truth that all three of her albums had been on the now-defunct Blackground Information, the label based by the father-son group of Barry and Jomo Hankerson, the previous of whom was Kelly’s supervisor for the primary 10 years of the singer’s profession, and was additionally Aaliyah’s uncle. Additional complicating issues is the truth that every album was distributed by a unique label: “Age Ain’t Nothin’ However a Quantity” is on Kelly’s former label Jive (which nonetheless holds the rights to that album, therefore its presence on streaming providers), whereas “One in a Million” was distributed by Atlantic and the self-titled 2001 album by Virgin, now owned by Common. (The 2 lacking albums appeared on iTunes for a matter of hours just a few years in the past, however had been rapidly eliminated.) Blackground, which at numerous instances additionally had Timbaland, Toni Braxton, JoJo and Tank on its roster, has not launched an album since 2013 and has been mired in lawsuits over the previous few years.

When the property first introduced final August that it had made some progress in bringing the music to streaming providers, reps for Blackground’s distributors both declined or didn’t instantly reply to Selection’s requests for remark; subsequent makes an attempt to contact Hankerson had been unsuccessful.