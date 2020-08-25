Aaliyah’s Music Finally Coming to Streaming Services

For years, a number of high-profile artists — together with Prince, Metallica, Bob Seger and others — held again their music from streaming providers, due normally to the comparatively low royalty charges in contrast with bodily product.

Nevertheless, in some instances, the holdout was due to issues with the artist’s rights-holders — which has lengthy been the case with Aaliyah, the R&B star who died in a airplane crash in 2001 on the age of simply 22. Most of her music has by no means appeared legally on streaming providers — and stays arguably the preferred catalog not to achieve this, since all three of her albums have been licensed double platinum and would have racked up a lot larger numbers had two of them not been primarily unavailable because the introduction of streaming. Whereas her picture and modern, Timbaland-produced hits helped pave the way in which for numerous single-named R&B singers who adopted, not least Rihanna, solely her 1994 debut, “Age Ain’t Nothing However a Quantity,” and a handful of singles are legally accessible on streaming providers.

All that will change quickly, in accordance to a cautiously worded announcement from her property Tuesday.

“To our loyal followers: We’re excited to announce that communication has commenced between the property and varied document labels in regards to the standing of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, in addition to its availability on streaming platforms within the close to future,” it reads. “Thanks to your continued love and assist. Extra updates to come!”

Initially an R. Kelly protégé — the 2 had been briefly married, allegedly by way of a faux ID, when she was simply 15 — Detroit-born Aaliyah Haughton first hit along with her debut album “Age Ain’t Nothing However a Quantity.” However after her marriage to Kelly was annulled, she started working with the then-nascent staff of Timbaland and Missy Elliott on the 1996 “One in a Million” album, the self-titled assortment launched simply weeks earlier than Aaliyah’s loss of life, and several other singles. Maybe most notable is the 1998 tune “Are You That Any individual,” from the Eddie Murphy-starring “Dr. Doolittle” remake, which featured a memorable video and certainly one of Timbaland’s most modern productions, based mostly round a loop of a child cooing.

The disarray round her enterprise affairs within the wake of her loss of life was sophisticated by the truth that all three of her albums had been on the now-defunct Blackground Information, the label based by the father-son staff of Barry and Jomo Hankerson, the previous of whom was Kelly’s supervisor for the primary 10 years of the singer’s profession, and was additionally Aaliyah’s uncle. Additional complicating issues is the truth that every album was distributed by a unique label: “Age Ain’t Nothin’ However a Quantity” is on Kelly’s former label Jive (which nonetheless holds the rights to that album, therefore its presence on streaming providers), whereas “One in a Million” was distributed by Atlantic and the self-titled 2001 album by Virgin, now owned by Common. (The 2 lacking albums appeared on iTunes for a matter of hours just a few years in the past, however had been shortly eliminated.) Blackground, which at varied occasions additionally had Timbaland, Toni Braxton, JoJo and Tank on its roster, has not launched an album since 2013 and has been mired in lawsuits over the previous few years.

Reps for Blackground’s distributors both declined or didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s requests for remark; makes an attempt to contact Hankerson had been unsuccessful on the time of this text’s publication.

A posthumous Aaliyah album — containing 16 unreleased songs, government produced by Drake and his longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shehib, and together with contributions from Timbaland, Lil Wayne, Kanye West and Drake — was introduced by Barry Hankerson in 2012. A single, “Sufficient Mentioned,” that includes Drake, was launched that yr, however Timbaland and Elliott and Aaliyah’s household distanced themselves from the venture, though work on it continued, in accordance to a deeply reported 2016 article in Advanced. Presumably that album is a part of the catalog the property referenced in Tuesday’s announcement. Hankerson, at all times a mysterious determine, was mentioned within the Advanced article to be devastated first by his niece’s unlawful marriage to Kelly, with whom he lastly severed ties in 2000, after which by the next revelations of the extent of Kelly’s broadly reported sexual misconduct involving younger girls. Nevertheless, he saved the label up and operating for a decade following her loss of life.

Over the previous few years, followers have been compelled to hunt down Aaliyah’s lacking music by way of unlawful uploads on YouTube or previous CDs — however in accordance to Tuesday’s announcement, the scenario could also be nearing a decision.