Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP Sanjay Singh will present at Hazratganj police station on Sunday, know what is the matter

Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will appear in the case registered against him at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Sunday. Party spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari gave this information on Saturday. He said, "Sanjay Singh will appear in the cases registered against him at the Hazratganj police station on Sunday and will make an arrest." A senior police officer said that under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the AAP leader at Hazratganj police station, two A case was registered on September.

Lucknow police has added sedition case against Singh in the case registered at Hazratganj police station. A senior police officer said that a case was registered against Singh under Section 501A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act for conducting a survey on September 2.

The officer said that Singh was sent a notice on Thursday by the Lucknow police, which included section 124A of sedition, among other sections. This notice has been sent to the address of North Avenue of Sanjay Singh's Delhi residence.

In the notice sent to Sanjay Singh on behalf of the investigating officer of Hazratganj police station AK Singh, it said, ‘Criminal law no 242/2020 against you Section 153A / 153B / of Indian Penal Code, 505: 1 :: B : / 505: 2: / 468/469 / 124A / 120B & 66C / 66D Investigation is being done in relation to Police Station Hazrantganj Lucknow under IT Act, which is a cognizable and non-bailable offense, in respect of which In order to present facts / archival evidence in your favor, be sure to appear before me on September 20 at 11 am.

The notice states, “If you do not appear on the due date / time, then punitive action will be taken against you.” The investigating officer said that besides Sanjay Singh, a case has also been registered against the private company conducting the survey. .

In this survey released by Singh, it was said that the Yogi Adityanath government is working for a particular caste. After this survey, at least 13 cases were registered against Sanjay Singh in various districts of the state.