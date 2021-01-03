‘Aam Aadmi Party’ to contest election of four states, MLAs camped

Aam Aadmi Party: After Delhi and Punjab, now the Aam Aadmi Party wants to set its foot in other states of the country. In order to gain a foothold in other states, the Aam Aadmi Party has devised a strategy to put subjects like schooling, health, electricity, water in front of voters in a powerful manner. The Aam Aadmi Party has started its preparations afresh in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Goa etc. According to the party, she will contest assembly elections in the upcoming four states. These states are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa. Also Read – Taxi driver sent SMS to CM Kejriwal to forgive the fine, know what happened then…

Raghav Chaddha, vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board, has been given the charge of Gujarat, MLA from Punjab and Kalkaji, Atishi. Both these leaders are currently in their respective states and are meeting with party workers.

On the other hand, Sanjeev Jha, in charge of Bihar and MLA from Burari in Delhi, is going to Bihar in the first week of January. AAP will start with the panchayat elections here. Sanjeev Jha said, the party is focusing on the upcoming panchayat elections in Bihar. Here, you are going to field more and more of your workers.

Dinesh Mohania, an MLA from Delhi, has been given the charge of Uttarakhand. He too is going to a dozen places in Uttarakhand in the month of January. The Aam Aadmi Party has also appointed in-charge in 65 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Here too, this preparation is being done for the purpose of contesting panchayat elections.

Arvind Kejriwal himself has announced preparations to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Actually, the party has a special strategy behind this announcement. The Aam Aadmi Party is engaged in strengthening its organization in the adjoining states of Delhi. The goal of forming and strengthening the organization is to contest the assembly elections, but it is being started from the panchayat and corporation elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party has devised a strategy to take the Delhi model of its ‘AAP government’ from door to door in Uttarakhand.

Atishi is in charge of Gujarat in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Here she is attending religious programs like Sundarkand. At the same time, meeting the famous doctors of Gujarat is going to put their party’s agenda in front of them. Atishi will also meet people here and tell them about the achievements of Delhi Government.

While giving a message to the people of Gujarat, Atishi said, Vijay is a boy who lives in a 4 ft 7 ft house in Delhi, whose father is a tailor. Due to the coaching fee assistance scheme of Kejriwal government, Vijay passed JEE and took admission in the same class of IIT Delhi where the son of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took admission.

Talking about the Delhi model, Atishi said, the Gujarat model will not be built by making some good roads. When the children of the poorest families of Gujarat will get such education from the government that they will get admission in the best colleges in the country, then the real Gujarat model will be obtained.

(Input IANS)