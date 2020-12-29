Aam Aadmi Party will introduce WiFi for farmers on Singhu border, first hotspot will start within 24 to 48 hours

Kisan Andolan: Thousands of farmers have been camping on the borders of Delhi for more than a month, opposing the new agricultural laws of the Center. Farmers have camped on the highway on the Singhu border. However, in addition to the cold here, farmers are also facing network problems. In view of this, the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to provide wifi facility for the farmers. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Formulation of dialogue in Group of Ministers meeting ready! Farmers adamant on demand to repeal agricultural laws

Delhi government minister Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday that the Aam Aadmi Party will impose Wifi for farmers at the place of protest. The first hotspot will start within 24 to 48 hours. He said that farmers had demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to install Wifi due to difficulty in talking to their families.

Let us know that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Delhi's Singhu border on Sunday evening to meet the protesting farmers. After reaching among the farmers, the Chief Minister called the Central Agricultural Laws as black law. According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, this agitation of farmers against agricultural laws is now a cross-border battle.

The Kirtan Durbar was organized by the Punjab Academy of the Delhi Government on the Singhu border to remember the four sons of Guru Govind Singh and the mother on the martyrdom day. CM Arvind Kejriwal attended this program. He said that all of us have gathered to pay obeisance to the martyrdom of Guru Govind Singh Ji and Sahibzad.

At the same time, the central government has called 40 farmers organizations protesting against the new agricultural laws on December 30 for the next round of talks on all relevant issues. The objective of this step taken by the government on Monday is to find a “logical solution” to the deadlock on the three new agricultural laws.