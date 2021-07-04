Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Announce Separation After 15 Years Of Marriage

Joseph Bhatena , 03 Jul 2021

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Azad Rao Khan (Provide: Instagram | @kiranraotr)

After long 15 years of being married, actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker/manufacturer Kiran Rao have presented their divorce in a joint statement. The two, mutually have made up our minds to part strategies on the other hand will co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran have been married for 15 years and feature worked jointly on plenty of duties that have been a large good fortune.

In a joint statement introduced to the media, the couple discussed, they will however continue with their professional partnership on ‘Paani Foundation‘ and other duties that they in reality really feel passionate about. The two moreover discussed, “In those 15 shocking years jointly we have shared an entire life of reports, excitement, and laughter, and our dating has only grown in trust, admire, and love. Now we want to get started a brand spanking new bankruptcy in our lives, no longer as husband and partner, on the other hand as co-parents and family for one some other.”

Aamir and Kiran have moreover thanked their family and buddies who’ve been a seamless provide of love and lend a hand over the former 15 years. The two have moreover asked their well-wishers and fans not to see this separation as an end on the other hand as the start of a brand spanking new adventure.