Aamir Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bollywood famous person Aamir Khan has examined optimistic for COVID-19 and is self isolating at dwelling, his spokesperson revealed on Wednesday.

“Mr Aamir Khan has examined optimistic for COVID-19. He’s at dwelling in self quarantine, following all of the protocols and he’s doing tremendous,” the spokesperson stated. “All those that got here in touch with him within the latest previous ought to get themselves examined as a precautionary measure. Thanks for all of your needs and concern.”

Khan will subsequent be seen in “Laal Singh Chaddha,” the official Bollywood remake of “Forrest Gump,” being produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is due a Christmas launch.

There was a spate of COVID-19 infections in Bollywood lately as a brand new wave of the virus is rising exponentially in India. Those that examined optimistic lately embody actors Kartik Aaryan (“Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”) and Ranbir Kapoor (“Sanju”), producer Ramesh Taurani (“Race 3”) and actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik (“Kaagaz”).

Positive ho gaya 🤦🏻‍♂️

Dua karo 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KULStQnkA2 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 22, 2021

Consideration please!! I’ve been examined Covid optimistic. I might request everybody to get examined, who got here in touch with me in the previous couple of days. I’m dwelling quarantined. Your love, greatest needs & blessings will assist. Thanks. — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) March 17, 2021

The Western Indian state of Maharashtra, dwelling to the Hindi-language Bollywood and Marathi-language movie industries, is seeing day by day contemporary instances of the virus in extra of 25,000 day by day. Of those, the capital, Mumbai, the place Bollywood is predicated, is recording greater than 3,000 new day by day instances. Pune, the place the Marathi trade is predicated, is seeing almost 6,000 new day by day instances.

Cinemas throughout India had reopened to full capability in February, however Mumbai was pressured to reduce to 50% occupancy due to the surge in instances. Total, India is recording almost 50,000 new day by day instances and on Wednesday alone there have been 275 deaths.

If the surge continues, it might have an effect on a slew of massive ticket releases lined up, together with “Sooryavanshi,” starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, “Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai,” starring Salman Khan, and “Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea,” starring Mohanlal, all of that are due huge releases within the coming weeks.